Empowering Indian Doctors for Enhanced Patient Outcomes: OC Academy Launches Partnership with Learna to promote PG Diplomas and MSc Degrees awarded by University of South Wales and University of Buckingham.

OC Academy, a leading online upskilling platform for doctors has partnered with Learna to exclusively launch their prestigious Post Graduate Diploma and MSC programs, awarded by University of South Wales and University of Buckingham, in India.

Learna is a leading provider of 100% online postgraduate qualifications for healthcare professionals. Based in the UK with students from 120 countries worldwide Learna was established in 2010 and has grown rapidly to now offer over 35 different topics and boast over 6000 alumni in its network. These programs are designed to empower MBBS doctors and specialists with cutting-edge knowledge and skills tailored to the evolving demands of the global medical landscape.

The programs also offer the option for the doctors who secure admissions to work within OC Academy’s extensive network of hospitals, receiving quality work experience while pursuing their online course making this program one of a kind. This unique blend of academic excellence and practical experience aligns with OC Academy’s commitment to offering a holistic and enriching upskilling experience for enhanced patient outcomes.

“As Chief Commercial Officer of Learna, I am thrilled to announce our partnership with OC Academy. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to provide medical education globally. Through this partnership, we aim to empower Indian doctors with world-class Postgraduate Diploma and MSc programs, validated by universities in the UK. Our unique approach, combining comprehensive online education with practical experience within OC Academy’s network, is designed to equip medical professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in today’s dynamic healthcare environment. We are proud to be part of this journey, enhancing patient outcomes and contributing to the advancement of healthcare standards in India.” Rachel Ellis, CCO

Balu Ramachandran, Founder & CEO of OC Academy, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, “Our collaboration signifies a pivotal moment for OC Academy, propelling us to new heights in delivering world-class medical education in India. We are looking forward to provide doctors with unparalleled opportunities for career advancement, combining academic rigour with hands-on experience. These programs offer a unique opportunity for doctors by using the power of online delivery and collaborative case based learnings under a faculty supervised global peer group and enables the doctors to significantly enhance the patient outcomes thereby positively contributing to the quality of healthcare delivery in India.”

This strategic partnership reflects OC Academy’s dedication to revolutionizing healthcare education in India by providing access to high impact academic programs. For further details and enrollment information, visit https://www.ocacademy.in/