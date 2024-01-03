Santos Sports Of Ocean County Mall, NJ announces public signing of NY Giants Legend Lawrence Taylor, February 3rd 12:00PM – 2:00PM

Toms River, NJ, USA – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Santos Sports, a sports memorabilia company based in Toms River, NJ, has announced that they will be offering a public signing with NY Giants Legend and Hall of Famer, Lawrence Taylor, at the Ocean County Mall on February 3rd from 12:00PM to 2:00PM. Items can be brought in to be signed, or items can be purchased on-site to be signed such as photos, mini helmets, full size helmets and jerseys.

The company offers a list of options to be signed as well as offering two VIP package that includes one signed custom jersey, or one signed full size helmet authenticated by JSA (James Spence). Santos Sports is collaborating with JSA, as well as Father & Son Sports Cards & Memorabilia, 707 Gallery NJ, Coffey Sports Collectibles, and Sports Fans Promotions whom are the absolute best in customer satisfaction.

Tony Santos and Angelo Richichi, said: Its always a pleasure to have a hall of fame caliber NY Giant, such as Lawrence Taylor, to come and meet the fans, so that they can take advantage of meeting their favorite sports heroes.

Santos Sports is an expert in providing high quality signed sports memorabilia throughout the NJ, NY and PA areas. For more information on tickets visit SantosSportsNJ.com