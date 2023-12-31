Rockwell Time Helps Clients Ring in the New Year with Custom Luxury Timepieces

Respected designer and manufacturer of high-end, large-face watches announces New Year’s Eve promotion offering thousands off watch customization with the purchase of a new luxury watch.

Over the past 16 years, Rockwell Time has earned a reputation for designing and building unique watches. Made with only the most durable materials, their large face watches feature innovative movement, offering trendsetting style and unparalleled reliability. While Rockwell timepieces come in a variety of styles, they are also customizable, making each a one-of-a-kind masterpiece. This New Year’s Eve, Rockwell is giving customers a $5,000 credit towards customization when they purchase a watch of their choice valued at $7000 or more.

Recognized worldwide for their durable large-face watches, Rockwell Time carries a versatile collection of watches, ranging in style from sports to luxury watches. With prices ranging from $100 to tens of thousands for a custom luxury timepiece, there is a watch for every budget as well. Custom engraved watches are a popular gift during the holidays, and Rockwell Time is helping companies seize the opportunity to create the perfect corporate gift for noteworthy clients or key players in their organization.

“A high-end watch is a classy gift,” remarked Rich Eggett, Founder of Rockwell Time. “Add to that a custom company logo, and you have a gift that is a timeless work of art. A gift of this caliber makes a lasting impression and is a great way to let clients know you value their loyalty and business.”

Rockwell’s New Year’s Eve promotion will allow clients purchasing any one of its high-end wristwatches to order customized watches from the Rockwell’s collection for a fraction of the regular price. Purchasing a watch priced at $7000 or more, including the Admiral, 50mm Auto, Commander Elite Auto, Merlin, or Alexis, will earn customers a $5000 credit towards any order of custom Rockwell watches to give away as gifts to friends, business associates, or employees.

“At Rockwell Time, we believe in creating watches that aren’t like all the other ones on the market,” remarked Eggett. “We do that through incorporating high-quality components and top-of-the-line materials and backing it all with an industry-leading warranty. All of that creates the ideal canvas for customization. Engraving it with a company logo transforms a high-end watch into an exceptional gift for business clients or valued employees. ”

To learn more about the craftsmanship and durability of Rockwell Time watches or to explore their collection of customizable watches, call 801-298-3016 or visit www.RockwellTime.com.

About Rockwell Time

Rockwell Time is a renowned action sports brand specializing in the design and production of unique, chic, high-quality watches. Available both offline and online at their official store, their products reflect the brand’s unique blend of style, spirit, and adventure.