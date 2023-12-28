“Belly of the Beast,” Amazon Best-Selling Book, Free For One More Day

Mountain View, CA – WEBWIRE – Thursday, December 28, 2023

With Belly of the Beast, technologist and storyteller Charles Armstrong has delivered a sci-fi fantasy for all ages. Extending from a career advancing the state of the art in VR and AI, Armstrong explores a world where the lines between magic and technology are blurredone that effortlessly fuses AI, space travel, and fauns. This first book in a series (Sorce) is fundamentally approachable, an adventure appropriate for middle grade readers and beyond. The book is complemented with 34 full-page illustrations from illustrator Kira Night and meticulously-set, two-column typography.

For one more day (through 12/29/23), Sorce will be available for free download from Amazon. Get your copy here: https://a.co/d/7wxLsnH. Belly of the Beast: Sorce Book 1 has reached #1 in Childrens Coming of Age Fantasy Books with a 4.9-star rating and over 50 written reviews across Amazon and Goodreads. For a limited time, libraries can purchase the hardcover and paperback editions below-cost for $9.99 and $3.99 respectively. The story is also available in cinematic audiobook form from Audible and Apple Books.

A must-read for fantasy and sci-fi fans

The immersive storytelling, strong characters, and relevant reflections on the integration of AI in our lives makes Belly of the Beast a must-read for fantasy and sci-fi fans. Sera is an amazing FMC having the courage to confront her fears while advocating for those without a voice. I love that Charles Armstrong did not cut corners when writing the conflict in this book. Seras challenges are not easily solved, requiring her to employ her wit and rely on her found family of eccentric companions. There are beautiful illustrations scattered throughout the book which contribute to the immersive nature of the story. The books accessibility and engaging narrative make it a strong contender for required reading in schools, addressing important topics while remaining suitable for young adults aged 13 and above.

The Book Bear

A magical journey pushing the limits of science and beliefs.

Fantastic fantasy fiction for children and adults of all ages. I would highly recommend this for a classroom or bedroom bookshelf. Any library would be lucky to have a copy.

George Taylor, Goodreads #73 best reviewer, #78 top reviewer

Best audiobook Ive EVER listened to!!!!

This author has officially moved up to the Top of my Favorite Authors. The thrill of Sera going through everything she goes through, her struggles, and the new people she meets along the way! There were moments where I was holding my breath I love it! I seriously cannot wait to listen to the next one! The world building was phenomenal! The characters were unique and wonderful. Im 30 years old and I wholeheartedly enjoyed this entire story.

Cassandra Cabler

The best of everything

The story is a wild adventure, merging both fantasy and science fiction together in what feels like an epic D&D campaign. The world blends haunted forests with space battles and deep sea escapades on alien planets. Its the best of everything and because of how incredible the audiobook was produced, I feel as if I watched it on TV rather than just listened to it. The voice actors, sound effects, and music truly bring this audiobook to life and will have your heart racing right along with Sera!

R.J. Setser, verified top Amazon reviewer, Vine Voice badge awardee

For more information, visit SorceBooks.com, or to schedule an interview about this press release, please email inquiries@SorceBooks.com

About the author: Charles Armstrong prefers to see the world as a child would. During the pandemic, while parenting three of his own, he organized the Joy Scouts, a skills and achievements program for his pod. In honor of Disney/Pixars Up, he authored an unofficial Wilderness Explorer handbook. When Charles isnt acting like an overgrown child, he works at Google.