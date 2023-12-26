Year-Ender Quote Attributed to Ankit Mehta, CEO, ideaForge

“2023 signifies a transformative period for India’s innovation landscape, driven by the widespread adoption of UAV Technology. This year has been exceptionally prosperous for our growing drone industry, with investments reaching nearly $50 million. Beyond the surge in drone usage across sectors, drone technology has played a pivotal role in bolstering the nation’s security and infrastructure, particularly in surveillance and mapping. No longer confined to military realms, drones emerge as versatile allies across diverse fields.

The government’s visionary move to allocate/disburse around ₹30 crore during fiscal year (FY) 2022-23 under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme to incentivize indigenous drone manufacturing has been the catalyst in propelling this transformative journey.

In 2023, ideaForge hasn’t merely been a part of an industry; we’ve been architects of change, contributing to the narrative of self-reliance and indigenization in drone technology. As we gear up for 2024, drones are set to transform baseline governance and security infrastructure by addressing civic issues/pain points such as traffic violations,crowd management, land encroachment etc. As drones continue to foray into various sectors, it is also crucial to prioritize Intellectual Property development in the drone industry. A robust IP portfolio not only fosters collaboration but positions the Indian drone sector as a global leader.

As we stand on the cusp of a new year, our unwavering commitment remains anchored in the pursuit of excellence across our three pillars: Performance, Reliability, and Autonomy. In the coming months, we are poised to release our class leading products and services such as Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS).”