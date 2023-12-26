The Fiesta 2023 at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad

Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad, proudly hosted the much-anticipated annual event “Mercato: The Fiesta 2023” on December 23, 2023. This vibrant event saw an overwhelming participation of over 2000 students, contributing to an array of competitive and artistic showcases.

The Mercato unfolded with a series of competitions, engaging a total of 200 teams across various domains. The events included a Debate, where sharp minds battled over contemporary topics; a Dance Competition that exhibited an array of talented performers; a Fashion Show displaying creative attires and trends; and the Battle of Bands, where music groups enthralled the audience with their rhythmic prowess.

Adding to the creative spirit, the Poster Making Competition witnessed stunning visual expressions, while the Business Plan Competition showcased innovative entrepreneurial ideas. The Business Quiz tested the participants’ corporate and economic acumen, and the Nukkad Natak (street play) offered powerful social messages through engaging performances.

A notable highlight of this year’s Mercato: The Fiesta was the “Start-Up Mela 2023”, an innovative addition to the event roster. This special segment was dedicated to fostering the entrepreneurial spirit among students and attendees. Jaipuria Institute of Management provided a dynamic platform for 23 burgeoning startups to showcase their unique products and services. This initiative not only offered visibility to these emerging businesses but also facilitated networking opportunities with potential investors, mentors, and a wider audience. The Start-Up Mela became a hub of inspiration, exchanging ideas, and exploring the future of business innovation. It was a testament to the institute’s commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial talents and supporting the business leaders of tomorrow.

The Mercato 2023 was the mesmerizing celebrity performances by renowned singers Ehsan Asgar and StarBoy LOC. Their presence added a star-studded aura to the event, captivating the audience with their musical charm.

Mercato: The Fiesta 2023 was not just a platform for competition but also a celebration of talent, creativity, and intellectual prowess. The event successfully fostered a spirit of camaraderie and cultural exchange among students from diverse backgrounds.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all participants, faculty, and guests who made this event a grand success. Jaipuria Institute of Management, Ghaziabad, continues to be a beacon of excellence in fostering holistic development and cultural vibrancy.