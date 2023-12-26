ISB Executive Education & Emeritus launch ‘Certificate in Product Management’ and ‘Professional Certificate in Product Management’ Programmes to empower product-led growth

Amidst a dynamic and accelerating economy resulting in market shifts, the demand for adept product managers has surged. According to a report by McKinsey, 85% of product-led companies outperform their competitors in terms of revenue growth. These professionals adeptly steer teams through uncertainties while conceptualising and delivering innovative products that not only meet but surpass customer expectations. To equip professionals design products and innovative experiences for future-led markets, ISB Executive Education (#1 B-school in India and 39th globally in FT Global MBA Rankings 2023) has launched the ‘ Certificate in Products Management’ programme as well as an extensive ‘Professional Certificate in Product Management’ programme. These cutting-edge initiatives are partnered with Emeritus, a global pioneer in offering accessible and affordable high-quality education to individuals and organisations.

The ‘Certificate in Product Management‘ programme spans 12 weeks, designed for individuals transitioning into the field, providing a solid career launchpad. It also suits mid to senior-level managers, offering expertise in managing the entire product lifecycle for greater profitability. Moreover, it caters to business heads and entrepreneurs, empowering them to drive product-focused strategies, and enabling informed decision-making and holistic organisational planning.

The ‘Professional Certificate in Product Management’ is a cutting-edge 24-week programme for product managers and leaders who are seeking a better understanding of how successful and effective products are created, launched, tracked, and optimised through core areas of product management. It has been specifically designed for early to mid-level professionals who want to manage new and mature products, from conception to execution and measure performance to drive profitability and for individuals looking to strengthen their foundations and transition into the field of Product Management. It is also curated for business heads and entrepreneurs who want to spearhead the usage of product strategies in their organisations and drive product-focused decision-making and planning.

These programmes integrate innovative product development with business strategy and customer satisfaction, covering AI, robotics, blockchain, design thinking, customer behaviour, market analysis, and the Metaverse, fostering expertise in the product lifecycle, competitive positioning, and market dynamics for success in today’s competitive business world.

The ISB Executive Education’s ‘Certificate in Product Management’ and ‘Professional Certificate in Product Management’ are designed to help product leaders with a structured approach to managing the entire product life cycle, from ideation to launch, ensuring customer satisfaction and strategies to stay relevant in this competitive market. The ‘Certificate in Product Management’ programme has 11 modules, whereas the extensive ‘Professional Certificate in Product Management’ has an extended 23-module syllabus.

These programmes are taught by globally renowned ISB faculty and include hands-on projects, application-based case studies, simulations, masterclasses with leading product managers, and industry-relevant product management cutting-edge tools. They will also help participants gain a deep knowledge of competition analysis, road mapping, prototyping, A/B and A/A testing, MVP and growth hacking, brand positioning and managing product performance and metrics, among others.

The key learnings of this programme include:

Developing a product mindset needed to bring viable products (or services) to market

Defining the problem, a product will solve while mapping the customer’s journey and articulating user personas

Analysing strategies and frameworks for developing, marketing, and selling a product

Evaluating product road mapping and prototyping decisions using various product management techniques and practices

Outlining a plan to create a competitive scalable product using key product development strategies and frameworks

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “The role of product managers has become imminent to navigate a dynamic market, curate innovative experiences, design scalable products that are customer-centric and create a unique positioning for them in the market. Product-led growth for companies has become an essential strategy to connect with customers and stay relevant in the market. We are excited to partner with prestigious institutions such as the ISB Executive Education, to bring high-impact programmes that will help professionals develop effective products. These two programmes not only cater to the needs of the current market but also define the future market, by integrating technology and innovation as well as creating disruptive positioning for products in the market.”

The ‘Certificate in Product Management’ programme will commence on 28 December 2023, with a fee of INR 1,40,000 plus applicable taxes. The ‘Professional Certificate in Product Management’ programme will begin on 28 December 2023 and can be enrolled at a fee of INR 2,40,000 + applicable taxes. Upon completing the programme with a minimum 70% score, the participants will be awarded a certificate by the ISB Executive Education and will become a part of the ISB Executive Network. To know more, visit the programme pages Certificate in Product Management and Professional Certificate in Product Management.

About Indian School of Business Executive Education

ISB evolved from the need for a world-class business school in Asia. Ranked #1 in Research in India, ISB anticipated the leadership needs of the emerging economies. The rapidly changing tides of the business environment, especially in the context of emerging economies, require leaders today, and in the future, to be equipped with leading-edge levers to sail through them. ISB Executive Education designs programmes for professionals providing timely learning interventions that help them enhance their capabilities through specific skill sets and progress in their careers, while positively impacting the organisations they operate in. Through innovative programmes, outstanding faculty, and thought leadership, ISB Executive Education is committed to creating future-ready leaders.