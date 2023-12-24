Prepay Nation and Loyyal Partner to Enhance Loyalty Solutions

Prepay Nation and Loyyal’s Partnership Brings Added Value to the Loyalty Industry.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates | December 12th, 2023 –[Press Release Wire]– Prepay Nation, a leading global B2B prepaid products marketplace renowned for pioneering cross-border transfers, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Loyyal, the industry leader in applying blockchain technologies to supercharge loyalty and incentive programs. This exciting collaboration reinforces Prepay Nation’s commitment to global expansion and enables Loyyal to meet the demanding needs of the loyalty industry by enhancing its solutions for clients, providing added value, while also granting access to over 10,000+ prepaid products available through Prepay Nation’s extensive marketplace.

Loyyal is renowned for its innovative Blockchain-as-a-Service platform, designed to empower the loyalty industry with rapid growth and scalability at the lowest possible cost. This partnership with Prepay Nation opens new avenues for Loyyal to provide a more comprehensive and diverse range of services to its clients.

Prepay Nation boasts a widespread presence across 150+ countries and an extensive network of 600+ partnerships. Paolo Montessori, CEO of Prepay Nation, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, “We are excited to join forces with Loyyal to provide an even more robust range of prepaid products and services to their clients. Loyyal’s innovative approach to loyalty solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to make prepaid products easily accessible. Together, we can revolutionize how consumers engage with loyalty programs and offer a seamless experience for all.”

Gunjan Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer at Loyyal, emphasized the benefits of this collaboration for both companies, saying, “Partnering with Prepay Nation is a strategic move that aligns with Loyyal’s commitment to enhancing client offerings and expanding our reach. Through this partnership, we can provide clients with an extensive catalog of prepaid products, enabling them to offer more compelling rewards and loyalty incentives. This collaboration is a win-win for both Loyyal and Prepay Nation as we work together to shape the future of loyalty solutions.”

This partnership offers businesses easy access to a wide range of prepaid products and hassle-free redemption options. The result is an improved loyalty experience and a new industry benchmark. With Prepay Nation’s marketplace and Loyyal’s blockchain expertise, this partnership aims to enhance customer engagement and take loyalty programs to the next level.

About Prepay Nation:

Prepay Nation is a leading global B2B prepaid products marketplace that facilitates the purchase of domestic and cross-border transactions of airtime, data, bundles, e-gift cards and utility payments, with an operational presence in 150+ countries, with over 600+ mobile operator partnerships across 350,000+ retail locations. For more information, To learn more about Prepay Nation’s cross-border solutions, visit: www.prepaynation.com, Prepay Nation Corporate Blog or follow the Company on social media at: LinkedIn, X or Facebook.

For PR inquiries contact Janis D’souza on jdsouza[at]prepaynation[dot]com

About Loyyal:

Loyyal, the Internet of Loyalty, is reinventing how loyalty is created, rewarded, and managed. Using a proprietary Blockchain-as-a-Service platform, Loyyal’s interoperable loyalty and rewards solutions brings a host of benefits to a highly fragmented industry and offers brands innovative ways to transform loyalty programs without disrupting their existing loyalty investments. To learn more about Loyyal’s global loyalty solutions visit www.loyyal.com or follow the Company on social media at: LinkedIn.

For PR inquiries contact Dr. Sid Nanayakkara on Sid[at]loyyal.com

