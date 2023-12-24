Chill 11 opens today, offering an entertaining, cultural Christmas shopping experience

HONG KONG, Dec 23, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and with Create Hong Kong* of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as lead sponsor, Chill 11 had a grand opening today and runs until 26 December at AsiaWorld-Expo. Featuring about 170 exhibitors and brands offering artistic, cultural and culinary delights as well as entertainment experiences, Chill 11 promotes Hong Kong brands and designs, creating an extraordinary retail-entertainment experience for Hong Kong and Macao residents, as well as visitors from across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, gathering celebrities, renowned chefs, cultural and creative talents.

Sophia Chong, HKTDC Acting Executive Director, said: “Alongside with the various celebrations driven by different sectors in Hong Kong to encourage both tourist and local consumption, the HKTDC hopes to contribute by offering an alternative Christmas experience for the people in the GBA including Hong Kong. Chill 11 combines arts and culture, culinary delights, shopping and entertainment with Hong Kong’s distinct cultural elements to create a unique Christmas experience for the general public.”

Chill 11 features three main themes: Entertainment, Art and Culture, and Shopping. Popular music group After Class (Gigi Yim, Chantel Yiu, Yumi Chung and Windy Zhan) unveiled Chill 11 with pop dance and singing, attracting many fans. Albert Chau and Ramon Lo of Midlife, Sing & Shine will also be on stage on Christmas Eve and Christmas respectively. New-generation rapper Taco Wong and veteran singer Jackson Wan Kwong will perform on Boxing Day (26 December). Taco composed the Chill 11 theme song and will sing out its highlights.

GD Show & Co presents a massive 32-metre-long inflatable Chill Castle. The first 50 children who enter each day dressed as cartoon characters can enjoy a free 10-minute session at the Castle. Chill 11 will offer about 30 workshops including Merry Face-Painting, KamCha Hong Kong Style milk tea workshop, stone painting, Christmas Deer Fluid Painting Key Chain, Christmas paper light box, Hong Kong minibus signage and Crocheted Christmas wreath making workshops. Star make-up artist Will Or will also stage a Christmas trendy make-up class to share make-up tips for Christmas holiday.

Chill 11 also presents culinary specialities from Hong Kong. The trendy craft beer brand Hong Kong Whistle teamed up with Great Gourmets to brew a big-hit sauce-flavoured mocha craft beer for Chill 11, using maotai, beer ingredients, chocolate and coffee. The brew is on sale at the event. The Art Café offers a menu comprising sweet, sour, bitter, spicy and salty dishes under the theme Tastes of Life, and fuses a number of traditional Chinese and Western food brands, serving culinary highlights with captivating paintings.

Chill 11 also features participants from Mainland China. The Luohu District Government brings trendy shopping guides, lucky bags and performances like street dance, rapping, rock music and DJ shows with Luohu singers, bands, artists and highlighting characteristics of the city in Shenzhen.

For Art and Culture, the Sino-Western Cultural Corridor features award-winning works from the 2022 Sino-French Young Artists Competition Award (organised by the Chinese Western Culture Arts Association) through integration of art and technology, including Tang Sanjue – Bring in the Wine by 16-year-old Qin Chi-ho and Dear cat I miss you by Ng Chun-hei. The two artists visited Chill 11 today. Qin Chi-ho’s Tang Sanjue – Bring in the Wine will be sent to Hôtel de Ville in Paris, France after Chill 11 as a permanent collection. Monet’s The Japanese Footbridge and Van Gogh’s Wheat Field with Cypresses will also feature as animated paintings at the immersive experience to illustrate the impressionist style of Western art and its interpretation of natural landscapes.

Chill 11 will also showcase a 1.8 metre high, 24 metre long mural In Homage: The Victoria Harbour Sunrise · Impression. This artwork is a collaboration between 11 artists from the Arts with the Disabled Association Hong Kong’s social enterprise ADAM and nine local young artists. The work pays tribute to Monet.

International Landscape Photographer of the Year Kelvin Yuen, whose works were used for Hongkong Post Hong Kong Landscape – Mountains Special Stamps, showcases his works featuring Hong Kong’s stunning landscapes at Chill 11, including a backdrop of the famous Miscanthus (silver-grass) hotspot on Sunset Peak, offering visitors a chance to capture the moment. He will also share some photography tips at the event.

Chill 11 features century-old Yuet Tung China Works, renowned for its colourful porcelain. The exhibit demonstrates the evolution of Canton enamel craftsmanship, from producing traditional culinary utensils to modern products such as phone cases and beer mugs.

For shopping, the first 1,000 attendees today received a complimentary lucky bag valued at more than HK$150, with limited distribution continuing over the next three days. There will also be a grand lucky draw for every HK$200 spent at the venue, capped at 10 draws for each receipt. Prizes include two tickets to a popular singing group’s concert held in mid-January at the AsiaWorld-Expo, round-trip air-tickets to Bangkok, five-star hotel stays, theme park tickets, shopping vouchers, luxury watches and travel bags.

Chill 11 tickets are HK$30 each, with a HK$3 discount if purchased through ticketing partner AlipayHK and Alipay App. Children, full-time students and senior citizens aged 65 or above enjoy free admission. Discount package tickets are also available. Two adults can enjoy a one-plus-one promotion (HK$30 in total); three adults can enjoy Chill-in-Three promotion (HK$40 in total); and four adults can enjoy a Chill Combo promotion (HK$50 in total). To generate festive cheer, entry is free before noon on 25 and 26 December.

The event is also supported by various travel partners with affordable and convenient transport options. Airport Express offers a special promotion – adults who present valid event tickets or proof at the designated redemption counters in Hong Kong or Kowloon Station can enjoy an AsiaWorld-Expo Same Day Return Ticket at a discounted price of HK$47. Additionally, children aged 3-11, using a valid Child Octopus card, can enjoy free rides on the Airport Express when traveling from Hong Kong, Kowloon or Tsing Yi Station to AsiaWorld-Expo Station. There are five free shuttle buses by Citybus running from Tin Shui Wai, Tuen Mun, Tsuen Wan, Tung

Chung and Tai Wai to the venue; while visitors commuting by car will have the third hour free of charge when using the nearby 11 SKIES parking lot.

Photo download: https://bit.ly/48l6AI2

Early arrivals received a complimentary lucky bag valued at more than HK$150 After Class’s performance attracted many fans Photographer Kelvin Yuen brought the backdrop featuring famous Miscanthus hotspot on Tai Tung Shan to Chill 11 Tang Sanjue – Bring in the Wine by 16-year-old Qin Chi-ho is presented at the immersive art experience area at the East meets West corridor. Qin Chi-ho also brought along his works to Chill 11. Tang Sanjue – Bring in the Wine will be sent to Hôtel de Ville as a permanent collection after Chill 11 Yuet Tung China Works demonstrates a variety of crossover products, hoping to sustain Canton enamel craftsmanship The 32-metre-long inflatable entertainment facility Chill Castle is popular with both adults and kids Luohu District Government distributed trendy shopping guides and gift bags

Opening dates and times of Chill 11:

Date 23 to 26 December (Saturday to Tuesday) Opening Hours 23 to 25 December (Saturday to Monday) 10:30am to 7pm 26 December (Tuesday) 10:30am to 6pm Venue AsiaWorld-Expo Admission Fee Adult ticket: HK$30 [Ticket offers] Free admission for children (1.2 metres or below), full-time students and senior citizens aged 65 or above (presenting a valid age proof) Free Entry before 12nn on 25 December and 26 December One-plus-One: HK$30 (Two adults can enjoy a special buy 1 get 1 free offer when admitted together) Chill-in-Three: HK$40 (Three adults can enjoy a special offer of $40 for three when admitted together) Chill Combo: HK$50 (Four adults can enjoy a special offer of $50 for four when admitted together) Tickets E-tickets are available for sale at AlipayHK, Alipay (HKTDC’s ticketing partner), the 01 Space e-ticketing platform, the Octopus App and CTS Home WeChat app. Get $3 off on tickets purchased through AlipayHK and Alipay Website https://chill11.hktdc.com/en Details of workshops https://chill11.hktdc.com/en/s/Workshop Details of performances https://chill11.hktdc.com/en/s/Performance Details of free shuttle bus https://chill11.hktdc.com/en/s/Shuttle-Bus

