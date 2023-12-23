Sarah and Leah Embrace Monochrome for Armani ‘My Way’ Fragrance Launch

Industry: Fashion & Accessories

Sarah and Leah Talabi attend the Armani ‘My Way’ Fragrance Launch

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) December 22nd, 2023

Sarah and Leah Talabi rocked complementary monochrome ensembles to the Armani Beauty ‘My Way’ Fragrance Launch event in New York City, opting for a full-on Armani ensemble. The twin models worked with makeup artist Melissa Henney for full faces using Armani Beauty products.

The 23-year-old twins are Armani Beauty ambassadors, attending the brand’s event to celebrate the launch of their new fragrance ‘My Way’ of which, Sydney Sweeney is the face. The twins are also ambassadors for Mugler, and starred in the Mugler x Wolford collaboration campaign.

The Armani event was held at the Gansevoort rooftop in New York City, the event featured dinner with cocktails, with Charlize Theron, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephanie Hsu and more celebrities in attendance.

