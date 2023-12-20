Intermountain Good Samaritan Hospital Grants ‘Do Good’ for Local Colorado Nonprofit Groups

One-year grants up to $15,000 were made available to organizations in Good Samaritan’s service area that have a focus of social determinents of health and healthcare.

Intermountain Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette, Colorado presented $66,000 through its “Doing Good” community benefit grant program to local nonprofit groups whose work address factors in a person’s ability to live a healthy life.

One-year grants up to $15,000 were made available to organizations in the hospital’s service area that have a focus of economic stability; housing, transportation, safety, parks and playgrounds; education; food insecurity; social engagement; and healthcare.

A committee including members of the leadership team and key hospital caregivers reviewed the applications. Recipients are:

A Precious Child, Broomfield – $7,000

Broomfield FISH – $7,500

Coal Creek Meals on Wheels, Lafayette – $6,000

Imagine!, Lafayette – $5,000

Mental Health Partners, Lafayette – $7,000

Rise Against Suicide, Boulder County – $6,500

Sister Carmen Community Center, Lafayette – $15,000

The Refuge, Broomfield – $2,000

Via Mobility, Boulder County – $10,000.

In addition, Good Samaritan awarded $45,852 to Benefits in Action as part of the hospital’s community benefit commitment.

Photo: Intermountain Health caregivers Peggy Jarrett, community health program manager, and Avery Mullican, registered nurse, volunteer to fill food bags at Broomfield FISH.

