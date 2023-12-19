Revivo launches Hotel X; India’s first SaaS-based Hospitality Management and Growth platform

Revivo- a pioneering deep-tech company announces the launch of its flagship product suite – Hotel X, India’s first comprehensive Hospitality Management and Growth platform for forward-moving hotel businesses across the country. Built by the Hoteliers themselves, Hotel X is a comprehensive SaaS-based solution that specialises in seamlessly automating and managing hotel business, and boosting their revenue from anywhere in the world.

The Indian hotel industry is one of the fastest-growing markets that is expected to reach $31.63 Bn in 2030 from $9.02 Bn in 2022, and yet, it lags behind the technology curve. As per Revivo’s first-hand data, around 90% of hoteliers in India operate conventionally without any hospitality-specific software to manage their operations with efficiency. Subsequently, the absence of a unified tech platform imposes unwanted restrictions on the hotel’s growth and results in loss of revenue due to unorganized operations and inaccessibility of business performance metrics.

Elated about bringing forth a revolutionary solution for Hoteliers across the country, Kumar Abhishek Anand, Co-Founder and Engineering Head of Revivo, said, “The launch of our Cloud-based HMS solution is a significant step in driving the beacon of the hotel-centric digital transition. Integrated with AI capabilities, our solution allows real-time reporting, monitoring and data-driven feedback, and empowering hotel businesses to future-proof profitable growth.”

In a short span, Hotel X has recorded a 5X increment in the profitability of its users and unlocked exponential growth. The SaaS solution leverages a ‘Pay-as-you-Grow’ model and is recognised as the industry’s first software for hotel businesses that can be deployed at zero upfront or subscription cost.

Talking about the potential of Hotel X, Rahul Kumar, Co-founder and Director of Revivo said, “Since the inception, we have been redefining the way businesses embed technology. Our comprehensive hotel suite is a testament to our experience in taking hotel businesses on a growth trajectory. To make these hotel businesses embrace digitalisation, we have acquired excellence in automation and digital execution.”

Hotel-X integrates all prominent Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) such as Booking.com, MakeMyTrip, Agoda, Goibibo, Airbnb, Expedia, Yatra, ClearTrip, and many more. Backed by AI and ML algorithms, it accelerates revenue maximisation through rate optimization, availability maximisation, increased sales channels and stress-free management for hotel owners and managers. Within three months of the deployment of Hotel X, the users have recorded a staggering 50% increase in revenue and earnings.

In addition, Hotel X delivers an enhanced customer experience by digitising the hotel’s guest onboarding process and expediting the entire check-in process through single click or QR-based check-in for both- existing and first-time visitors.

Furthermore, Hotel X has also embedded a centralised service ordering feature to bring together diverse hotel services and make it a hassle-free space for hotel managers. Apart from this, hoteliers can also unlock customer loyalty and referral programs to turn them into brand advocates for an elevated guest journey and witness a surge in repeat guests as well as visitors based on referrals.

Hotel X is equipped with Smart Inventory Management and Housekeeping and Property Maintenance, paving the way for staff augmentation. The all-in-one hotel software further enables optimised inventory management processes that prioritise reduction in stock wastage and overspending on repeat or unwanted items. Subsequently, hoteliers harnessing the potential of smart inventory management have witnessed a 100% increase in customer satisfaction rate.

As hotel properties are driven by sound maintenance, Hotel X gives a holistic view of the housekeeping and maintenance and upkeep of the property. With real-time tracking of property maintenance, hotel owners can seamlessly micromanage each task creating a positive workplace culture, featuring escalated staff productivity and efficiency.

Hotel X suite is a pocket-friendly solution that can be utilised by hotels, residences, guest houses and homestays, delivering an equitable opportunity to grow. Starting with a zero upfront cost, along with zero installation and maintenance fee, the platform only charges a mere 2% fee on all online booking transactions, but at the same time offers customers complimentary training services and tech infrastructure setup. Additionally, it also offers fixed subscription plans to meet the diverse needs of its users.

With the launch of India’s first SaaS-based Hospitality Management and Growth platform, Revivo is poised to become the go-to partner for all tech-related needs of hotel businesses. By automating workflows, Revivo envisions businesses to focus on their core business operations to experience unprecedented growth.