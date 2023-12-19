Bringing Joy with Every Keystroke: ASUS’s Gift Guide for this Christmas and a Bright New Year 2024

Embrace the magic of the season and illuminate the lives of your loved ones with boundless excitement and the promise of new beginnings. In this cherished time of celebration and togetherness, ASUS invites you to make this Christmas and New Year extraordinary with our best offerings. From the sleek and stylish Marshmallow Mouse, priced at just INR 1,499, to the Zenbook S13, the world’s slimmest OLED laptop for those who appreciate both style and environmental consciousness, making it a truly lasting statement. Elevate the gaming experience to new heights with the crown jewel of handheld consoles, the ROG Ally, ensuring unforgettable moments for gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, experience productivity at its peak with the Vivobook S 15 OLED. This festive wish list from ASUS is thoughtfully curated, ensuring there’s something special for everyone. May the glow in your hearts be ignited by the brilliance of our line-up, making this Christmas and the New Year filled with love, laughter, and joy.

ASUS ROG Ally – Unleash Your Gaming Prowess

Get ready to elevate your gaming experience this festive season with the ASUS ROG Ally. It’s your ultimate ticket to a world of gaming excitement. Powered by the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, it effortlessly handles AAA games and indie titles in 1080p, for unparalleled gaming experience. The ROG Ally boasts a Full-HD touchscreen, with 120 Hz refresh rate and AMD RDNA 3 graphics, for immersive gaming visuals. Since it runs Windows 11, you can play any game from any platform, and given its impressive 16 GB RAM and 512 GB PCIe Gen 4 storage in a console form factor, will not leave you wanting for more. Designed for comfort and durability, this gaming marvel is your perfect partner in all your quests.

Price: INR 69,990

Available on: ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop & Flipkart

Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304VA-NQ762WS) – Eco-Friendly Sleek Elegance

Experience the world’s slimmest OLED laptop this festive season with the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED. This eco-friendly masterpiece uses recycled composites, with the exclusive ASUS Plasma Ceramic Aluminium finish for a stylish and eco-conscious design. It’s powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 32 GB RAM, and a 1 TB SSD, ensuring a seamless computing experience. The 2.8K ASUS Lumina OLED display, Dolby Vision certification, and VESA Display HDR True Black 500 make visuals come to life. Discover the excellence of ASUS Lumina OLED displays with the Zenbook S 13 OLED.

Price: INR 1,04,990

Available on: ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop, Flipkart, and Amazon

Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5504VA-MA953WS) – Unleash Brilliance

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED is a lightweight and durable laptop with a 15.6″ 2.8K, 120Hz, OLED display, available in stunning colour options. The processor has Intel Evo certification, featuring 16GB RAM, and lightning-fast SSD storage. This laptop boasts Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E, and a smart amplifier for superior sound. Equipped with AI Noise Cancellation and a Full HD 3DNR camera, it’s perfect for productivity and entertainment. Get the latest Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 for a lifetime subscription. Unleash brilliance this festive season with the ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED.

Price: INR 86,990

Available on: ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop & Flipkart

Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404)

ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED dazzles with its 14″ 2.8K ASUS Lumina OLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate for some stunning visuals. Add to that the Dolby Atmos speakers, and you get the perfect entertainment set. Its sleek, lightweight all-aluminium body, with a 360-degree hinge for the touchscreen display and ASUS Pen 2.0 will go well with the craftsmen-like precision for the creators. Intel Evo certification of the Intel Core i7 CPU, along with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and super-fast 512GB/1TB SSD, means that performance will be at hyper speed. Connectivity is a breeze with Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and Wi-Fi 6E. The 75 WHrs battery with fast charging makes it a festive delight worth investing in.

Price: INR 1,04,990

Available on: ASUS Exclusive Stores & ASUS Eshop

ASUS Chromebook CX1 series – Modern Mobility

For students, ASUS brings the ASUS Chromebook CX1 series, built for modern on-the-go lifestyles. With fast processors, ample RAM, and solid-state storage, these Chromebooks offer speedy performance. These come with Wi-Fi 6, vibrant Full-HD touchscreen displays, and military-grade durability. Enjoy up to 11 hours of battery life, Google Workspace, Play Store access, and Google Assistant integration. These Chromebooks blend style, performance, and durability, perfect for those who value modern mobility.

Price: INR 18,990

Available on: ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop & Flipkart

Marshmallow Keyboard KW100 & Marshmallow Mouse MD100 – The Ultimate Combo

This festive season, gift your loved ones with the Marshmallow Keyboard KW100, compatible with various systems and boasting silent switches that reduce noise by up to 90%. With a battery life of 24 months, it’s a reliable companion for work and play. Meanwhile, the Marshmallow Mouse MD100, available in vibrant colours, offers quiet clicks, adjustable DPI, and a 12-month battery life. Its interchangeable top covers, complete with an antimicrobial guard, ensures worry-free usage. Glide smoothly with 100% PTFE mouse feet. Both are compatible with Windows, Chrome, and macOS.

Price:

Marshmallow Keyboard priced at INR 2,899

Marshmallow Mouse priced at INR 1,499

Available on: ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop & Flipkart

ASUS Slash Backpack – Stand Out in Style

Make a statement with the ASUS Slash Backpack this festive season. Its 19.4L cargo capacity, large enough to accommodate a full-size 17″ laptop with room to spare. There are multiple internal pockets to store a day’s worth of supplies and a quick-access zipper for easy access to the main compartment. The backpack fabric is of water-repellent material for protection and longevity. It has an adjustable shoulder strap with a 360-degree snap hook and duraflex buckles. The dedicated laptop divider and numerous exterior pockets make it easy to find what you need. The backpack is a full-sized pack but with a detachable sling bag for added Quick access and multiple internal pockets make it perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle. Crafted from water-repellent material, it’s both stylish and durable. Adjustable shoulder straps and a detachable sling bag add to its versatility.

Price: INR 6,999

Available on: ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop, Flipkart & Amazon

ASUS Vantage Briefcase 15.6 – Stylish & Durable

If you are looking for a thoughtful gift this festive season that exudes style and sturdiness, then the ASUS Vantage Briefcase 15.6 is the perfect choice. Made with premium leather on the outside and tough, ballistic nylon on the inside, it’s water-resistant and tear-proof. Padded slots keep your devices safe, even in unpredictable weather. Make this festive season a special one with the ASUS Vantage Briefcase 15.6.

Price: INR 20,990

Available on: ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop & Flipkart

ASUS Slash Drawstring Bag

The ROG Slash Multi-Use Drawstring Bag is the perfect daily driver for gamers and tech enthusiasts. It is made of water-repellent polyester and breathable mesh, offering strong protection from external elements. The inner zip pocket lets you conveniently carry your valuables, while the trendy yet stylish design with a zinc alloy buckle and two-tone rope makes it a fashion statement. The bag offers three-way carry options – over the shoulder, by hand, or across the body – to suit your needs and comfort. It has two voluminous compartments to store a day’s worth of gear along with your everyday tech and essentials. It also features a detachable outer bag with 2 easy-access pockets for added convenience. Whether you are commuting to work, going to school, or traveling for a weekend getaway, the ROG Slash Multi-Use Drawstring Bag is the perfect way to carry your gear in style.

Price: INR 2,999

Available on: ASUS e-shop/ Amazon/ Flipkart and offline ROG Stores