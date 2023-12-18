ICICI Lombard unveils the 12th edition of ‘Caring Hands – Empowering Lives & Building Futures

ICICI Lombard’s annual CSR initiative ‘Caring Hands’ was conducted across locations on Dec 15th, 2023. This CSR initiative is entirely executed and volunteered by employees with association of senior management team since its incorporation. This year the initiative was held across 120 locations, 340+ camps with 5,000+ employee volunteering which impacted around 45,000 lives. With our ethos of ‘Nibhaye Vaade’ ICICI Lombard continues to set up free eye check-up camps to ensure that no child is held back to achieve their true potential.

Since the inception of the program in 2011, the company has touched 4,00,000 + lives till date and reached out to 2,400+ schools and distributed 70,000+ spectacles across India. It’s a true honor to be a part of a prestigious Guinness World record winner in 2017, with the most eye testing of 1,526 in one hour at multiple venues. ICICI Lombard believes that each child has the right to dream and make way for its future with our ‘Caring Hands’ initiative.

Speaking on the initiative, Sheena Kapoor – Head Marketing, Corporate Communications & CSR, said, “We are excited to roll out our 12th edition of ‘Caring Hands’, one of ICICI Lombard’s flagship CSR initiatives. This initiative holds a special place in our hearts, as it’s entirely propelled by our employees’ eagerness to volunteer. On a single day, we have over 3,000 staff members across 340+ government schools nationwide. Moreover it’s incredibly heart-warming to meet these lovely school kids and every employee brimming with the satisfaction is what makes ‘Caring Hands’ so fulfilling.”