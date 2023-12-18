Adani Gangavaram Port wins Environmental Excellence Award

Adani Gangavaram Port has added another feather in its cap by winning the Environmental Excellence Award from Greentech Foundation for 2023 for its outstanding achievements in its Environmental Practices and Commitment to sustainability.

The Environmental Excellence Award 2023 is presented in recognition of implemented best infrastructure and practices to ensure higher levels of Environment and sustainability. Infrastructure such as Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Facilities, Mechanized Cargo Handling, Integrated Truck Tarpaulin Covering Facilities, Mechanized Road Cleaning etc.

The port has also banned the use of Single-Use Plastic within its premises and has been working with local communities to reduce plastic usage by distributing Jute & Cloth – Reusable bags and conducting awareness programs & Green walks to encourage awareness.

Speaking on the occasion Adani Gangavaram Port Limited management said, “We are excited and extremely privileged to receive the Greentech Foundation’s Environmental Excellence Award,” “This recognition confirms our committed dedication to integrating environmental consciousness into our operations. It’s a testament to the collaborative efforts of our passionate team, stakeholders, and the communities we serve.” Adani Gangavaram Port has developed resources and infrastructure to increase the Safety, Sustainability and Environment Conservation and contribute to nation building. We at Adani Gangavaram Port offer substantial economic benefits to Indian importers combined with highly efficient port operations and evacuation system with faster turnaround time & delivery. We are extremely happy to see the trade derive benefits of modern deep-water infrastructure.”