Verizon partners with Minnesota Technology Association to create tech career pathways in Minneapolis

Verizon announces a $100,000 award to the Minnesota Technology Association (MnTech) for its youth and young adult workforce development program in Minneapolis. MnTech will provide underserved communities in Minneapolis with a clear pathway to well-paying technology careers.

The partnership is part of the Verizon Forward Community Enhancement Award, a $1 million national initiative equipping communities with the tools to navigate an increasingly technological world. Through culturally competent coaching and apprenticeships, the program will support access to technology fields for high school students and other young adults.

CompTIAs Cyberstates report predicts that Minnesota will need approximately 90,000 new technologists in the next 10 years to meet industry demand.1

We are grateful for Verizons generous investment in building the digitally skilled workforce needed to fuel the success of Minnesotas innovation economy, said Jeff Tollefson, MnTechs President & CEO. This gift will help open doors of opportunity for countless youth in Minneapolis.

For over 30 years, MnTech has nurtured innovation and inclusion in the tech community, enabling Minnesota businesses, professionals, and communities to thrive.

The Community Enhancement Award reflects Verizons commitment to advancing digital literacy and inclusion in the communities we serve, said Tony Lewis, Vice President of Public Policy for Verizon. We are committed to listening to and meeting communities where they are by partnering with innovative organizations, such as Minnesota Technology Association, to ensure communities have the digital skills and tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Verizons small business partnerships are part of the companys goal to support one million small businesses to succeed in the digital economy by 2030. Through its free platform Small Business Digital Ready (SBDR), Verizon fosters inclusive growth across the country including reaching over 56,000 business owners in 2023.

This effort is also part of Citizen Verizon, Verizons responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Programs like this build on the companys goals of preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future, providing 10 million young people with digital skills, and supporting one million small businesses with resources to succeed in the digital economy. To learn more about Verizons Digital Inclusion efforts, visit CitizenVerizon.com.