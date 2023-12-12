The Automotive Aftermarket Market is set to expand by $164.58 billion (2022-2027), marked by fragmentation with key players like Aptiv PLC, BorgWarner Inc., Bridgestone Corp., and others – Technavio

The automotive aftermarket sector is anticipated to experience substantial growth, reaching an estimated USD 164.58 billion between 2022 and 2027, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.26%. This market displays fragmentation due to the presence of numerous global and regional players. Notable contributors to the automotive aftermarket landscape include 3M Co., Aisin Corp., Akebono Brake Corp., ALCO Filters Ltd., Aptiv PLC, BASF SE, BorgWarner Inc., Bridgestone Corp, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Faurecia, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, JK Tyre, and Industries Ltd., LCI Industries, MAP MotoRad Automotive Parts Ltd., NGK SPARK PLUG Co. Ltd., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report offers an extensive list of key companies, their strategies, and recent developments. Before making a purchase, it is recommended to download a free sample for a comprehensive overview.

Companies in focus:

Aptiv PLC provides automotive aftermarket products such as Delphi technologies max start batteries.

BorgWarner Inc. also offers automotive aftermarket items, including Delphi technologies max start batteries.

Bridgestone Corp specializes in automotive aftermarket products, particularly passenger tires.

For detailed information on companies and their offerings, consider acquiring the full report.

Geographical classification includes APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is projected to contribute 39% to the global automotive aftermarket industry’s growth during the forecast period. The region’s high rate of automobile adoption, particularly in countries like China and Japan, where the number of vehicles on the road is increasing, is a significant factor. Additionally, poor road conditions and inadequate infrastructure in developing economies contribute to excessive wear and tear of vehicle parts, driving increased demand for auto parts.

To gain more insights into market share across various regions and segment contributions, download a complimentary sample report.

Key insights:

Impactful driver: High adoption of vehicle parts

Key trend: Growing popularity of aftermarket e-retailing in the automotive aftermarket

Major challenges: High price sensitivity leading to margin pressure on e-retailers

Market segmentation:

Vehicle type classification into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment is expected to witness significant market share growth during the forecast period. The global demand for passenger cars, including hatchbacks, sedans, and estates, is strong. These vehicles require regular service and maintenance, leading to the replacement of worn-out components with new ones.

For a more in-depth analysis of segment market share, explore the free sample report provided by Technavio Research experts.

Related Reports

The automotive aftermarket for spark plugs market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.85% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 136.57 million.

The automotive brake components aftermarket market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14.07 billion.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio Research

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.