Mastering the Art of Negotiation: Distinguished Attorney Philip Snyder, JD, Empowers Students at Barry University with Dynamic Course

Miami Shores, FL – Attorney Philip Snyder, JD, a distinguished Florida personal injury attorney, is teaching a comprehensive MBA course on negotiations at Barry University, where he serves as adjunct faculty, aimed at developing essential negotiation skills for success in any career.

“I believe that understanding the psychology of negotiation is key to securing the best outcomes for my clients,” says Snyder. “My goal is to equip students with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in negotiations and ultimately achieve success in their careers.”

Negotiation is an integral part of daily life, often misunderstood and poorly executed, Snyder explains. The negotiations course is an MBA-level offering, focusing on recognizing and analyzing situations that require negotiation, from buying and selling a house to negotiating a salary for a new job. The course also explores negotiations in various scenarios, such as parent-child discussions, dealing with service providers, family vacation planning, and more.

Students will learn not only how to reach a “yes” but also, equally important, how to navigate to a “no.” Through the use of questions and collaborative strategies, participants discover how to “expand the pie” to create better deals for everyone who is involved. The course employs a highly interactive and enjoyable approach, incorporating case studies, role plays, and simulations.

Attorney Snyder’s passion for negotiation goes beyond the classroom. As a Florida personal injury attorney, he is deeply interested in the psychology behind negotiation. He emphasizes the significance of nuances such as email phrasing, the timing of demands, and subtle pauses, which can make a substantial difference in the outcome of negotiations.

Snyder keeps his negotiation skills razor-sharp by revisiting influential works such as “Influence, The Psychology of Persuasion” by Robert Cialdini, and “Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as Your Life Depended On It” by Chris Voss. In addition to his ongoing commitment to self-improvement, he has taken courses in negotiation and behavioral economics at prestigious institutions like Yale and the University of Chicago to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge techniques backed by science.

About Philip Snyder, JD

Philip Snyder is an award-winning attorney specializing in the field of personal injury. Snyder’s areas of expertise include car accidents, accidents involving children, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, cycling accidents, rideshare accidents (Uber and Lyft), and wrongful death. Snyder is also a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Mediator who enjoys mediating personal injury and civil litigation matters.

Snyder has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of personal injury victims. Snyder and his law partner, Marc Lyons, have resolved multiple cases in excess of one million dollars. Snyder is frequently featured on Fox News, CNN, and HLN as a legal analyst in the fields of criminal defense and civil litigation. Before becoming a partner at Lyons & Snyder, Snyder tried dozens of cases defending the rights of victims as an Assistant State Attorney at the Broward County State Attorney’s Office. You can find out more at Lyons and Snyder.

About Barry University

At Barry University, the top priority is to provide students with a high-quality education in an environment conducive to growth as students and future professionals. The programs are designed to provide a solid foundation in the major of the student’s choice. In addition to sharpening skills in the classroom setting, students are encouraged to use talents beyond the books. There are many opportunities to use practical knowledge on and off campus at Barry University.

