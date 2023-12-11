Creative Diagnostics Launches Macrophage Migration Inhibitory Factor Reagents for Research Applications

MIF is a highly conserved 12.5 kDa secreted protein expressed in various cell types and tissues and has important functions in the pathogenesis, invasion and immune evasion of bacterial, parasitic and viral infections. Researchers have found that blocking the action of MIF in mice by means of an antibody, a small molecule antagonist, or gene deletion increases resistance to WNV lethality. Thus, pharmacological approaches targeting MIF may be useful in the treatment of WNV encephalitis.

In addition, overexpression of MIF has been associated with increased aggressiveness in many cancers, and the degree of MIF expression correlates with tumor aggressiveness. In hepatocellular carcinoma, a positive correlation between intratumoral MIF and plasma MIF has also been found, suggesting that high expression of tumor-associated MIF may lead to elevated circulating levels of soluble MIF.

As a pleiotropic inflammatory cytokine with upstream immunomodulatory effects, MIF is also frequently associated with autoimmune diseases. Animal studies of MIF gene deletion and anti-MIF therapy in models of rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus have improved disease activity. Additionally, plasma levels of MIF protein are elevated in patients with neurological disorders such as schizophrenia, mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease.

Due to its diverse functions in the pathogenesis of inflammation, autoimmune diseases, and cancer cell proliferation and metastasis, MIF has become an attractive and promising therapeutic drug target in recent years. MIF drug therapies in development for the treatment of human patients include small molecule inhibitors, monoclonal and nanobodies, and peptide inhibitors.

This gene encodes a lymphokine involved in cell-mediated immunity, immunomodulation and inflammatory responses. It plays a role in the regulation of macrophage function in host defense by inhibiting the anti-inflammatory effects of glucocorticoids. This lymphokine forms a complex with the JAB1 protein in the cytoplasm near the peripheral plasma membrane, which may indicate an additional role in the integrin signaling pathway.

Another is the MIF ELISA Kit (Catalog # DIA-XYA180), which contains the components necessary for the quantitative determination of the concentration of natural or recombinant human MIF in any experimental sample, including cell lysates, serum and plasma. The Human MIF ELISA Kit is capable of detecting and quantifying endogenous levels of natural and/or recombinant human MIF protein in the range of 32-2000 pg/mL.

