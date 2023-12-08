FA Cup date at Wigan announced

WEBWIRE – Thursday, December 7, 2023

Manchester United are making a visit to Wigan Athletics DW Stadium in a competitive fixture for the first time since January 2013.

The two clubs were paired together in Sundays Emirates FA Cup third-round draw, giving Uniteds fans the chance to look forward to an away day in the competition early in the new year.

The TV scheduling has been finalised and we can confirm that the tie will take place on Monday 8 January 2024, with a kick-off time of 20:15 GMT.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match live on ITV.

Should a replay be required, that game will be scheduled for the week commencing 15 January 2024.

The Latics are faring well in League One this season, sitting 14th despite having eight points deducted following relegation from the Championship last term – they would be eighth, and on the verge of the play-off positions, without that handicap.

Shaun Maloneys side have lost just one of their last eight fixtures, and beat Exeter City and York City – both away from home – to reach this stage of the competition.

Wigan famously won the FA Cup in 2013, the year they last played in the Premier League, as Ben Watsons late header gave them victory over Manchester City in one of the all-time Wembley shocks.

United finished runners-up to City in the competition in June and are set to play a third-round tie away from home for the first time in four years.

We drew 0-0 with Wolves at this stage in 2020, before beating them in a replay in M16, courtesy of a Juan Mata goal.

Another fixture to look out for on the same weekend as Wigan v United is a clash between the Premier Leagues current top two, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Tottenham v Burnley, Crystal Palace v Everton and Brentford v Wolves are all-top-flight ties, while there will be a mouthwatering match in the north-east as Sunderland host Newcastle United.