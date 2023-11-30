Stork’s Nest Charity Fund of Dallas Unveils First Lactation Lounge at Dallas College – Mountain View Campus

Stork’s Nest Charity Fund of Dallas proudly unveils the first of four planned lactation lounges in partnership with Dallas College to support women’s health.

Stork’s Nest Charity Fund of Dallas proudly unveils the first of four planned lactation lounges in partnership with Dallas College. This initiative aims to create supportive spaces for breastfeeding moms, starting with the newly opened lactation lounge at Mountain View College. Sponsored by Stork’s Nest Charity Fund, this upgraded mother’s room provides a private, comfortable space for pumping, offering a supportive and inclusive experience for faculty, staff, and student-parents.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 3, 2023, marked the inauguration of this pioneering initiative. “We’re excited to pioneer this partnership, creating spaces that prioritize the needs of lactating moms in our educational system,” remarked Michelle Joubert, Board Chair of Stork’s Nest Charity Fund of Dallas.

This partnership signifies a community-driven effort to enhance campus facilities and support lactating mothers. Having a place to nurse is essential to the mental and physical health of nursing mothers, and the lounge features comfortable chairs, a table, a refrigerator for temporary storage of breast milk, a trash receptacle, and other functional decor items. Breastfed babies typically experience fewer health issues, as breastfeeding lowers the risk of ear infections, diarrhea, and stomach problems.

This initiative representing the first of its kind sets a precedent for inclusive lactation support facilities across educational institutions. Breastfeeding provides significant health advantages for both infants and mothers, the federal government enacted legislation in 2010 mandating that employers furnish breastfeeding employees with designated private spaces and sufficient break time for pumping, should they opt for it. The initiative is part of Project H.E.R. (Health, Education, and Resources), supporting the health and wellness of women in the DFW area.

Ready to make an impact? Make a donation today. Supporters are invited to visit Stork’s Nest Charity Fund of Dallas in advancing this crucial cause, amplifying the impact of community-centered projects, and ensuring a nurturing environment for lactating moms.

About SNCFD:

The Stork’s Nest Charity Fund of Dallas (SNCFD) is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt non-profit organization established in November 1991 as the charitable arm of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Kappa Zeta Chapter. For more information or to make donations please visit www.sncfd.org to learn more about Stork’s Nest Charity Fund of Dallas. Follow our work at @sncfd.kz on Facebook & Instagram, and @sncfd7558 on YouTube.

Media Contact:

Michelle Joubert, Board Chair

Phone: 832-657-1920

Email: board_chair@sncfd.org

