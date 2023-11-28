Thomas Coletto, a BIM/VDC Leader in Water Treatment and Semiconductor Facilities, Visits Autodesk University on His 10th Anniversary in the Industry

Thomas Coletto is a skilled BIM/VDC engineer and manager with expertise in modeling and coordinating industrial process piping systems for water treatment facilities.

He recently attended Autodesk University 2023, the premier conference for AEC, held in Las Vegas from November 13-15. At this event he was promoted to an executive of business development for his private construction company. He now leads the pursuit and acquisition of new clients and jobs, and the expansion and strengthening of the company’s reputation and portfolio.

He previously worked as a BIM/VDC coordinator at Sundt Construction, and was BIM/VDC manager at ProperSys Corporation. He performed quality control and assurance of piping systems, developed and maintained BIM standards, and best practices.

Thomas Coletto is an industry leader and is always looking for new challenges and opportunities to showcase his skills and expertise. He can be contacted through his website: https://thomas-coletto.com