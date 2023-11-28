Lark in the Woods Announces Premier UA Student Housing Off-Campus

The state-of-the-art accommodations are more than just a place to stay; they’re a lifestyle upgrade. Furthermore, Lark in the Woods presents a 10,000-square-foot luxury clubhouse tailored for both relaxation and academic excellence. With amenities like a business center, a grilling area complete with a fire pit, and a Starbucks Internet caf, they’ve redefined the student living experience.

Fitness and leisure are also part of the package. Residents can enjoy the 24-hour fitness center or unwind in the resort-style pool with a tanning ledge and hammock lounge the perfect spot for social gatherings or a tranquil retreat.

For more information about Lark in the Woods, please visit their website or contact the leasing office at (205) 722-5400.

About Lark in the Woods: Lark in the Woods believes that connectivity is a priority. The apartments provide Wi-Fi throughout the property, ensuring that students can stay connected wherever they are. The 2 and 3-bedroom furnished apartments come with private balconies or patios, high-definition TVs in every living room, and designer kitchens featuring granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. For those deep into their studies, the smart study and group project rooms are the ideal spaces to get lost in work.

Company: Lark in the Woods

Address: 101 Helen Keller Boulevard

City: Tuscaloosa

State: Alabama

Zip code: 35404

Telephone number: (205) 722-5400

###