Ocean Beach Town Council Announces the Arrival of the OB Holiday Tree and the 44th Annual OB Holiday Parade

The Ocean Beach Town Council (OBTC) announces the arrival of the OB Holiday Tree and the much-anticipated 44th Annual OB Holiday Parade. The parade, themed “Santa’s Disco Luau,” is set to be a vibrant celebration that showcases the unique spirit of the beach community.

On Tuesday, November 28, the Ocean Beach community will witness the installation of this year’s OB Holiday Tree, a donation from a local resident. Selected from trees slated for removal, it will be positioned at the corner of Newport & Abbott, with the official tree lighting scheduled for 5:05 pm on December 2, marking the beginning of the OB Holiday Parade.

Corey Bruins, President of the Ocean Beach Town Council, expresses excitement about this event: “It’s such an honor for the Ocean Beach Town Council to keep this beloved community tradition alive. Bringing together neighbors, San Diegans, and visitors to celebrate the holidays in our beach town truly highlights what Ocean Beach is all about.”

The 44th Annual OB Holiday Parade – Santa’s Disco Luau, scheduled for Saturday, December 2, will feature over 100 unique floats, including performances by local bands and displays by community organizations such as the OB Woman’s Club, celebrating their 100th anniversary. High-profile attendees will include California State Assemblymember Tasha Boerner and San Diego City District 2 Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell. The VIP Deck at the Ocean Beach Hotel, presented by Cutwater, offers tickets for $75, providing exclusive parade viewing, hosted cocktails, and appetizers.

Volunteer support is essential for the success of the parade, and the OBTC is actively seeking volunteers to assist with the event.

The OBTC acknowledges this year’s sponsors, including Cutwater, Submerge Church, Catrina Russel Real Estate, and Professional Maintenance Systems, for their support in these community-driven holiday initiatives.

Additional events include the Holiday Party & Auction at The Holding Company on December 7, featuring live and silent auctions, alongside great food. The Food & Toy Drive, from December 11-15, aims to spread holiday cheer, culminating in a delivery of donations on December 16.

For more information, including VIP Deck tickets and volunteer sign-up, visit obtc.link/holidays.