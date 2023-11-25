Hong Kong – CE officiates at 2023 Honours and Awards Presentation Ceremony (with videos)

CE officiates at 2023 Honours and Awards Presentation Ceremony (with videos) ****************************************************************************



The 2023 Honours and Awards Presentation Ceremony was held at the ballroom of Government House today (November 25). The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, presented honours and awards to 379 recipients at the ceremony.



Among the recipients, five received the Grand Bauhinia Medal; nine received the Gold Bauhinia Star; 27 received the Silver Bauhinia Star; two received the Medal for Bravery (Silver); 15 received the Distinguished Service Medal for the disciplined services and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC); 39 received the Bronze Bauhinia Star; three received the Medal for Bravery (Bronze); 42 received the Meritorious Service Medal for the disciplined services and the ICAC; 86 received the Medal of Honour; 68 received the Chief Executive’s Commendation for Community Service; and 83 received the Chief Executive’s Commendation for Government/Public Service.



The 2023 Honours List was announced on July 1 (www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202307/01/P2023063000277.htm).