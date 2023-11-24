Inroads To Opportunities Presents First Annual Holiday Choir Performance Followed By Special Tree Lighting Ceremony

When: Monday, December 4th 2023 ( @ ) 1:30 pm -3:00pm

Where: 301 Cox St, Roselle, NJ 07203

Why: To showcase the positive impact of music therapy programs

RSVP: Gwen Guthrie, Gguthrie ( @ ) inroadsto dot com by Thursday, November 30

Please join us for this joyous holiday celebration and witness firsthand the positive impact of Inroads music therapy programs. In a recent FORBES article, What Is Music Therapy? Types, Benefits and More, it was stated, Music has a unique ability to affect mood and emotion. Research suggests music might do this by actually altering brain activity: Music-related experiences appear to increase activity in areas of the brain related to reward and emotion. Music therapy, first used in therapeutic settings in the 1040s, can harness musics ability to change how we feel to improve mental and physical health.

ABOUT INROADS TO OPPORTUNITIES:

Since 1959, Inroads to Opportunities, formerly the Occupational Center of Union County, has provided programs and services to over 400 individuals each year with all types of disabilities and ranging in age from 16 through retirement many of whom are economically disadvantaged. Programs and services include vocational preparation, transition from school to work, job placement, certificate training programs, and mental health services.

Inroads to Opportunities is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an approved provider of both the NJ Department of Labor, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services and the Commission of the Blind and Visually Impaired. Inroads is licensed by the State of New Jersey Department of Human Services, NJ Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services to provide partial care and by the NJ Department of Developmental Disabilities to provide Day Habilitation Services. Inroads is an approved Medicaid provider, a licensed provider for the NJ Department of Agriculture for its adult day meals program, an approved Employment Network under the Ticket to Work Social Security initiative and an approved Benefits Planning and Counseling Service through the NJ Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services.

Media Contact:

Amy Delman

Amy Delman Public Relations, LLC

201.563.4614

amydelmanpr ( @ ) verizon dot net

###