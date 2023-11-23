CZUR Starryhub AI Projector Earns Prestigious iF Design Award for Innovative Meeting Solutions

CZUR’s all-in-one Smart project redefines business meetings with cutting-edge technology.

CZUR, a leading high-tech company specializing in smart audio-visual products for office use, proudly announces that its CZUR Starryhub AI Projector has been honored with the iF Design Award, one of the most esteemed recognitions in the global design community. The iF DESIGN AWARD, known for its impartiality and strict screening criteria, celebrated CZUR’s commitment to innovation in audio-visual technology and design.

The CZUR Starryhub AI Projector is a revolutionary all-in-one device that seamlessly integrates various features for efficient and intelligent business meetings. This award-winning projector encompasses an Android system, a projecting system, a microphone array, a high-resolution camera, and more, making it a versatile solution for modern workspaces.

Equipped with a high-brightness 2200 ANSI lumens projector, the CZUR Starryhub AI Projector provides a HD display screen as large as 120 inches with vivid colors, ensuring clarity even in well-lit environments. Its LED light source possesses a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours making it a long-lasting cost-effective choice for businesses. In most cases, the LED light will last a decade or longer.

The CZUR Starryhub AI Projector’s standout feature is its ultra-clear AI camera with a 120° super-wide-angle lens, enabling remote conferences that replicate in-person meetings. The projector incorporates CZUR’s patented AI Sound Purification Technology, offering intelligent noise reduction, automatic echo cancellation, balanced volume, automatic voice enhancement, and long-range sound pickup for a seamless audio experience.

In addition, the CZUR Starryhub AI Projector boasts seamless functionality with wireless screen casting support for up to four screens. This innovative capability allows users to effortlessly share and display content from multiple devices, enhancing collaboration and versatility. For business presentations this capability is ideal. The projector’s advanced wireless screen casting adds a new dimension to the user experience, fostering connectivity and convenience.

Designed for long-duration meetings without auditory fatigue, the CZUR Starryhub AI Projector includes a built-in 10W high-power speaker, ensuring clear audio even from a distance. The professional mid-frequency sound tuning enhances audio fidelity, surpassing 99%.

The StarryOS, CZUR’s customized operating system for meeting rooms based on Android, simplifies the user experience. The TouchBoard, CZUR’s patented remote control technology, provides intuitive control over the device.

CZUR’s patented Starry Meeting conference software facilitates efficient video meetings with 1080P resolution. The projector is compatible with major Android apps, requires zero setup, and enables clear video screens and high efficiency. Additionally, it supports Miracast for Windows/Android and Airplay for all Apple devices, allowing for seamless screen casting and device switching during presentations without tangled cables.

As a recipient of the iF Design Award, the CZUR Starry AI Projector reinforces CZUR’s dedication to creating smart audio-visual products that redefine the way businesses conduct meetings. With its innovative design and cutting-edge technology, CZUR continues to set new standards in the audio-visual industry.

For more information about CZUR and its award-winning Starry AI Projector, please visit https://www.czur.com/product/starryhubpro .

About CZUR

CZUR is a high-tech company with focus on developing smart audio-visual products for office use. Our core is our patented AI algorithm in the field of audio-visual, image processing and more. CZUR hardware(device) products include book scanner, document scanner, sitting posture corrector, all-in-one video meeting system and more to come.