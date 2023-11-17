Hong Kong – Princess Margaret Hospital announces an incident of a nursing student suspected to be indecently assaulted

Princess Margaret Hospital announces an incident of a nursing student suspected to be indecently assaulted ******************************************************************************************



​The spokesman for Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) made the following statement today (November 17) regarding an incident of a nursing student suspected to be indecently assaulted:

A nursing student was suspected to be indecently assaulted while performing nursing procedure for a 54-year-old male patient in a Medicine and Geriatrics ward yesterday (November 16) afternoon. Upon receiving report from the nursing student, the hospital had reported to the Police immediately. A man was subsequently arrested by the Police in the ward.

The hospital is highly concerned about the incident and expressed sympathy to the nursing student. The hospital has provided psychological support to the concerned nursing student. The hospital resolutely adopts a zero-tolerance attitude to this incident, strongly condemns the indecent acts, and will follow up seriously and fully co-operate with the Police investigation.

The hospital has reported the incident to the Hospital Authority Head Office via the Advance Incident Reporting System.