Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy Empowers Hialeah Gardens Police Department with Specialized Defensive Tactics Training

Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy proudly conducted a series of specialized Law Enforcement Defensive Tactics Courses on October 5, 12, and 19. These courses were designed to equip officers with vital skills for effectively and safely handling defensive situations, emphasizing the academy’s dedication to supporting and enhancing the capabilities of the local police departments.

In collaboration with the Hialeah Gardens Police Department, Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy hosted these sessions, offering a unique opportunity for officers to benefit from the expertise of both seasoned Jiu-Jitsu instructors and law enforcement professionals.

The Miami Lakes based Jiu-Jitsu academy has a distinctive team of seasoned instructors who bring practical, real-life experience to their training. The Law Enforcement Defensive Tactics Course featured an exceptional team of instructors:

Wilson Sgai, a 4th-degree Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt with an impressive 28 years of experience. Additionally, he possesses 16 years of law enforcement experience in São Paulo, where he served in the Kidnapping and Narcotics Divisions.

Carlos Ramirez, a Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt under Rilion Gracie, boasting over 15 years of extensive Jiu-Jitsu experience.

Nick Rios, a Police Officer Defensive Tactics Specialist with 30 years of law enforcement experience, also holding a Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt under Rilion Gracie.

The academy’s dedication to enhancing the skills and knowledge of local law enforcement reflects their commitment to fostering safety and security within the community.

“This partnership between our academy and the Hialeah Gardens Police Department underscores our unwavering support for local law enforcement agencies,” emphasized Professor Carlos Ramirez, the owner of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy.

Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy, led by a team of experienced Jiu-Jitsu instructors, continues to be a cornerstone for promoting safety, empowering individuals, and cultivating strong relationships within the community. The academy’s contributions to law enforcement training further exemplify their commitment to service and excellence.

Professor Carlos Ramirez established the Miami Lakes Branch of Rilion Gracie Academies in 2014. He began his jiu-jitsu education under Master Rilion Gracie when Master Gracie moved from Brazil to Miami. Professor Wilson Sgai, began his jiu-jitsu journey in the year 1995 in São Paulo – Brazil training under the legendary Ryan Gracie. Professor Wilson is a 4th Degree Black Belt who moved to Miami in 2016 as a BJJ Athlete under Master Rilion Gracie as the head-coach of Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes.

For more information about Rilion Gracie Miami Lakes Jiu-Jitsu Academy, their commitment to supporting local law enforcement, and their renowned Jiu-Jitsu programs, please visit https://riliongraciemiamilakes.com/