Orlando Almanza Solo Exhibit Love Letter From a Shapeshifter at the Froelick Gallery in Portland OR

Froelick Gallery in Portland Oregon is proud to present Orlando Almanza’s first West Coast show: Love Letter From a Shapeshifter. Exhibit on view Nov. 1 – Dec. 2. 2023.

Froelick Gallery is proud to present Orlando Almanza’s first West Coast show Love Letter From A Shapeshifter. Almanza’s paintings pull you into his world of memory, myth, symbolism and transformation. His magical and complex compositions point to the artist’s deep connection to nature and ancestors, and to his longing for home in Cuba. Orlando focusses this exhibit on family members, friends, characters found in Taino mythologies and the flora and fauna of both Cuba and Oregon. This exhibit includes new paintings, prints and drawings.

Almanza was born in 1989 in Las Tunas, Cuba. He grew up there among an extended family, raising many animals and playing in an expanse of rivers, coconut trees and forest paths. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Printmaking from the Superior Institute of Arts in Havana, Cuba where he later became the Assistant Professor of Printmaking. Eventually Almanza worked as the studio assistant to esteemed Cuban artist, Carlos Quintana. In 2022 Almanza relocated to Portland, Oregon and in early 2023 he joined Froelick Gallery as a represented artist. Almanza’s works can be found in the collections of the Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth College, Hanover NH, Not the Owners, London, UK, CDE Cuba Art Magazine Collection, and private collections around the world including Cuba, the United States, Ghana, Mexico, England, and South Africa. Almanza currently works and resides in Portland, Oregon, and Havana, Cuba.

About Froelick Gallery

At Froelick Gallery we proudly showcase and support contemporary artists who possess distinct and original voices. Our diverse roster of talent extends from the vibrant Pacific Northwest to the captivating Gulf Coast, the bustling streets of Brooklyn, and the captivating energy of Tokyo. Spanning various mediums and encompassing a multitude of genres, our artists’ careers span the spectrum from promising newcomers to well-established icons.

Discover our ever-evolving exhibitions, as each month brings a fresh display of creativity. Join us on the enchanting First Thursday evening of every month for a public reception that celebrates the unveiling of these captivating showcases. Our dedicated staff is well-versed in the intricacies of art acquisition, bringing their wealth of experience, knowledge, and meticulous attention to every aspect of the process. The gallery’s esteemed reputation rests not only on the strength of our artists but also on the integrity and professionalism of our team, creating a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for all.

Since our inception in October 1995, we have been a proud part of the vibrant art scene. In 2007, we relocated to the historic DeSoto Building on NW Davis Street, where we actively participated in the building’s renovation. Stepping into our gallery, you will find yourself surrounded by a rich tapestry of artistic spaces, including the esteemed Blue Sky Gallery (Oregon Center for Photographic Arts), Charles A. Hartman Fine Art, The Museum of Contemporary Craft, Augen Gallery, and LRS Architects, all within the storied walls of the DeSoto Building.