Contract checking LLP: revolutionizing clarity

LONDON – Nov. 7, 2023 – PRLog — Contract Checking LLP, a pioneering leader in solicitor-based contract review, analysis, and negotiation assistance, has launched its game-changing services to empower individuals and businesses in the UK to make informed legal decisions and safeguard their interests when entering into contracts or agreements. Contract Checking LLP is leading the way in the legal world by incorporating AI in the back office while emphasizing that the work is still carried out by solicitors.

Managing Partner, Ralph Ehlers, emphasizes the profound significance of this innovative legal support, stating, “Contract Checking LLP provides a user-friendly avenue for translating contracts and legal agreements into plain, understandable English, effectively capturing essential information crucial for our clients to make well-informed and confident decisions. Our primary focus is on helping people comprehend the intricacies and pivotal elements of these legal agreements, enabling them to fully grasp every clause within the contract, regardless of whether it serves their best interests to sign the agreement or necessitates modifications. In essence, our clients will never be blindsided by the ‘fine print,’ potentially saving them up to 90% on legal fees.”

With a mission to democratize access to legal information and contract guidance, Ehlers emphasizes, “Our objective is to prevent individuals and businesses from entering legally binding agreements without a comprehensive understanding, thereby eliminating concerns about potential financial pitfalls or a lack of knowledge regarding more advantageous options. Contract Checking LLP effectively resolves both of these issues, solely focusing on agreement analysis and negotiation guidance, all at a fraction of the cost compared to other alternatives.”

“In the end,” Ehlers concludes, “Contract Checking LLP acknowledges that many people cannot afford the conventional ‘fees’ associated with traditional legal and solicitor practices. Quality legal agreement review may remain out of reach for those without a solicitor in the family. Our solution is to bridge that gap by offering affordable, top-tier agreement and appraisal services to individuals, business owners, and entrepreneurs across the UK.”

As Contract Checking LLP emerges on the scene, it is poised to establish itself as a leader in providing associated services, including agreement and contract reviews within the insurance, reinsurance, or Lloyd’s market. Contract Checking LLP is working closely with the main players in AI development, integrating AI into its back office operations. It’s important to note that the work is still carried out by solicitors, ensuring the human touch in legal services. Additionally, Contract Checking LLP is introducing its own AI system tailored to the ever-changing legal world, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.

It is essential to note that Contract Checking LLP is not vying for business with solicitor firms, as its clientele consists of individuals and companies who may not have considered their services previously. The core service is designed to assist new and small companies in securing their protection, ensuring they do not enter into agreements that could lead to unforeseen future complications. Contract Checking LLP offers comprehensive and versatile contract guidance on a wide range of legal matters.

