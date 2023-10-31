Acrometa to Focus on Laboratory Construction and Co-Working Laboratory Space Business

ACROMETA Group Limited (“ACROMETA”, or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), an established specialist engineering service provider in the field of controlled environments serving mainly the healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, research and academia sectors, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company’s indirect subsidiary, Neo Tiew Power Pte. Ltd. (“NTP”), had on 27 October 2023 initiated the process to place NTP under Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidation ( “CVL”). NTP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Acropower Pte. Ltd., which the Company has an effective interest of 56% in.

NTP was incorporated in February 2020 to produce renewable energy by converting biomass poultry waste into green electricity by the process of pyrolysis. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and changes to regulations for the safe handling of potentially dangerous animal waste products, NTP has not been able to commence operations.

The Group had extended significant loans to NTP and has decided it cannot continue supporting NTP. The directors of NTP had on 27 October 2023 resolved to place NTP in Provisional Liquidation, pending its eventual liquidation. Insolvency Practitioners from Alternative Advisors Pte Ltd were appointed as Provisional Liquidators. This decision arises from the inability of NTP to continue its regular business operations by reason of their liabilities.

Mr Lim Say Chin, CEO of AcroMeta Group said, “Conversion of poultry waste to green electricity is a fundamentally promising business. However, the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on construction as well as changes in regulations for the safe handling of animal waste products meant that the project would continue to require financial support and affect the Group’s allocation of resources.”

Mr Levin Lee Keng Weng, ACROMETA’s Executive Chairman, said, “The Board’s decision for the voluntary liquidation of NTP by Acropower reflects our current focus on expanding the laboratory construction and co-working laboratory space businesses, both of which are currently cash flow positive and show a promising future with an encouraging flow of business opportunities and projects in the last twelve months.”

In August 2023, the Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary Acromec Engineers Pte Ltd (“Acromec”) was awarded a S$19 million contract for the design and construction of a 1,500 sqm high containment biosafety level research laboratory. In October 2023, the Group’s 70% owned subsidiary company Life Science Incubator Pte Ltd (“Life Science Incubator” or “LSI”) entered into a Management Agreement (the “MA”) with HB Universal Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Mainboard-listed Ho Bee Land Limited, to operate and manage a co-working laboratory space at Elementum, One-North, a building in the heart of Singapore’s biomedical industry district.

