Postal services to Morocco return to normal *******************************************



​Hongkong Post announced today (October 30) that, as advised by the postal administration of Morocco, mail delivery services to Draa-Tafilalet, Fes-Meknes, Guelmim-Oued Noun, Marrakesh-Safi, Oriental and Souss-Massa regions of Morocco previously impacted by an earthquake have returned to normal.