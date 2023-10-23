Young parents shifting their focus to Ayurvedic products for infants

Herby Angel, India’s pioneering holistic Ayurvedic and organic personal care and nutrition brand, recently conducted an insightful online survey among parents. Notably, 72% of the respondents expressed their inclination towards using Ayurvedic massage oil for their infants. The findings shed light on the fact that 68% of parents are eager to select products that offer a multitude of benefits for their little ones, such as promoting strong bones and muscles, enhancing digestion, fostering improved brain development, and nurturing healthy, glowing skin.

The surge in the use of harmful chemicals in children’s skincare products has prompted a shift among young parents towards embracing organic alternatives, infused with the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda. This approach shows great potential in healing and preventing allergies in infants. According to the survey results, 46% of respondents voiced concerns about harmful ingredients, with Parabens topping the list as substances that should be avoided in babycare products.

The organic personal care products market in India is projected to witness substantial growth, expected to increase from USD 570 million in FY-2020 to USD 1,240 million by FY-2026, demonstrating a commendable CAGR of 15% till FY-2026. This uptick can be attributed to the rising literacy rates and urbanization within the country, which are driving increased awareness regarding the adverse effects of chemicals and synthetic ingredients, such as parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, and formaldehyde, commonly found in personal care products, as per TechSci Research.

The survey further unveiled a compelling statistic: 93% of respondents firmly believe in the significance of baby massages for a child’s development, with 72% of them expressing a preference for Ayurvedic oils during these massages.

Addressing the survey results, Ms. Sherry Jairath, CXO of Herby Angel, remarked, ”Our survey outcomes clearly indicate a mounting demand for Ayurvedic personal care products in India – consumers are looking for organic Ayurvedic products after witnessing harmful ingredients in most baby care products. Additionally, they are seeking products with provide multiple benefits for kids. At Herby Angel, we are developing a range of baby care products formulated with Bala Ashwagandhadi oil, an age old Ayurvedic baby massage oil made with an exquisite blend of 20+ herbs which provides multiple benefits including strong bones & muscles, better brain development and glowing skin.”

Additionally, the survey found that 43% of respondents now purchase babycare products from both online and offline stores, highlighting a significant transformation in the buying trends in the babycare industry.

