Revolutionizing Runways: Nikki Green Debuts at Vegan Fashion Week with Trailblazing Sustainable Luxury

Embracing the Future of Fashion, Nikki Green Sets a New Standard with Her Innovative Eco-Conscious Collection, Merging Luxury Fashion with Sustainable Practices

Los Angeles, CA – October 19, 2023

Nikki Green made a bold entrance into the fashion world at Vegan Fashion Week 2023 as a sustainability company focused on innovating the luxury fashion paradigm. Nikki Green has been founded on the principles that the traditional structure of the fashion industry is antithetical to sustainable practices in many ways including manufacturing processes, oversupply, buying release schedules and marketing principles.

Nikki Green is at its heart a luxury fashion brand that is every bit as beautiful, unique and exquisite as its luxury counterparts; but it answers the compassionate and sustainability questions that those luxury brands simply cannot.

The innovation is simply stunning; beyond precision in manufacturing and purchasing that is at the cutting-edge of sustainable practices, Nikki Green has reconceived the entire purchasing phenomenon for the luxury consumer. Nikki Green offers a once-a-year capsule collection that is made to order for its discerning buyers, plus an atelier service for special events. Combined with styling services, Nikki Green buyers have a wardrobe complete with personalized look-books that they wear for longer, and add to annually and for special events.

Launching at Vegan Fashion Week 2023, Nikki Green Founder, Dominique Side and Designer, Christian Allen, aimed to completely revolutionize the way the luxury market consumes, produces and markets fashion now and in the future.

Redefining Opulence

The collection reflects a perfect blend of avant-garde elegance and animal-friendly materials, designed for the chic and conscious consumer. Each piece, from evening gowns in plant-based fabrics that mimic the softness and luster of silk, to street wear created from cruelty-free leather alternatives, spoke volumes about the brand’s commitment to sustainable luxury. With exquisite pieces ranging from $300 to $7,250, Nikki Green isn’t an alternative to luxury fashion; it’s the next step.

Sustainability as Second Nature

Dominique Side, the visionary behind Nikki Green, and designer Christian Allen have disrupted traditional fashion narratives, creating a luxury brand with a heart and conscience. Nikki Green is more than a fashion label; it’s a sustainability company committed to altering the industry’s landscape. Its identity is deeply rooted in environmental responsibility, directly challenging the wasteful norms of seasonal releases prevalent in fast fashion.

“I completely refuse to endorse the idea that you cannot have both luxury and sustainability in your fashion choices. Nikki Green was conceived from the idea that luxury and sustainability can coexist but that the antiquated fashion industry structure is simply not sustainable for the future of the planet or industry. Each year, the fashion industry massively contributes to landfill. We chose to break this cycle with Nikki Green,” Dominique explains. “Our annual capsule collection is not just about owning fashion; it’s about being a part of a sustainable lifestyle movement. We’re creating for the future, through reinventing the way luxury fashion is consumed, manufactured and marketed.”

Revolutionizing Luxury Consumption

What sets Nikki Green apart is its unique approach to consumption. The annual capsule collection, consisting of 70 meticulously designed complete looks, is made-to-order, ensuring no excess production. This strategy significantly reduces fashion waste, allowing for a personalized connection with each piece and promoting long-term use.

Moreover, the atelier service takes sustainability in fashion to new heights. Christian Allen personally undertakes an exploration of the client’s current wardrobe, blending new Nikki Green pieces into their existing collection. This service extends the life of each garment and encourages a more mindful and eco-friendly approach to fashion consumption.

“This isn’t just about introducing new pieces. It’s about reinventing your relationship with your entire wardrobe. It’s about rediscovering the hidden gems that existed and giving them new life alongside your Nikki Green collection,” Christian Allen reflects.

A Year-Round Solution to Sustainable Luxury

By rejecting the traditional cycles of weekly, monthly, or seasonal releases, Nikki Green stands at the forefront of sustainable luxury fashion. Its annual capsule collection and atelier service are solutions to the environmental crisis posed by fast fashion, offering a year-round, versatile wardrobe curated to provide suitable options for all occasions.

Nikki Green invites fashion enthusiasts to embrace a world where style and sustainability coexist, where each garment is a statement of personal and environmental well-being.

The collection is available exclusively for purchase through the official Nikki Green website at www.shopnikkigreen.com. For behind-the-scenes looks and exclusive updates, followers can engage with Nikki Green on Instagram @shopnikkigreen.

About Nikki Green:

Nikki Green, founded by environmental steward and entrepreneur Dominique Side and her stylist and designer, Christian Allen, is a pioneering force in the realm of fashion, redefining luxury with its sustainable and ethical principles. Embracing elegance without compromising on environmental values, Nikki Green caters to those who desire luxury fashion with a deeper purpose. Discover the sustainable future of luxury at www.shopnikkigreen.com.