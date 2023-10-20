Long Branch Distillery Venue receives “Best of Long Branch” award for wedding venues

Distillery Venue Receives 2023 Best of Long Branch Award

Long Branch Award Program Honors the Achievement

The Distillery Venue has been selected for the 2023 Best of Long Branch Award in the Wedding Venue category by the Long Branch Award Program.

Each year, the Long Branch Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Long Branch area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2023 Long Branch Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Long Branch Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Long Branch Award Program

The Long Branch Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Long Branch area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Long Branch Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community’s contributions to the U.S. economy.

About Long Branch Distillery

Founded in 2017, Long Branch Distillery opened to the public on February 20th, 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our motto has become ”When life gives you lemons, make limoncello.”