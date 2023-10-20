Le PeTiT CiRqUe® headlines Gulfstream Park with stars of Little Big Shots, AGT and Television for a Halloween Spectacular!

The award-winning Le PeTiT CiRque® premieres “The Dummy’s Attic-a hallow’s eve tale” with world Champions, stars of Little Big Shots and AGT!

World Champions, Team USA athletes and stars of Little Big Shots, AGT and the award- winning Le PeTiT CiRqUe® to present the Florida premiere the first cirque-musical

“THE DUMMY’S ATTIC”

Sunday October 29, 2023

Doors Open: 2 pm and 6 pm Performances: 3 pm and 7 pm

Sport Of Kings Theater 901 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Le PeTiT CiRqUe’s first full production presented in Florida. Le PeTiT CiRqUe is UNESCO CID member, Nobel Peace Prize Concert headliners and a Presidential Volunteer Service Awards Certifying company.

“The Dummy’s AtTiC”, received 2 standing ovations per show at it’s world premiere in Los Angeles on Sept 10 weekend at Smothers theatre. Featuring youth prodigies ages 10-17, ths astonishing jaw-dropping show is an interactive musical with Cirque which grabs you rapidly into the attic of an abandoned old theatre with a ventriloquist dummy, who only comes to life every Hallows eve as he summons his performers from the year 1897. Once gathered in the attic, they reenact their Vaudeville performances from years ago, with a twist.

The production, an out of the box concept with astonishing visuals, interactive, is a family entertainment spectacular with playful spirits and a no-gore approach to Halloween with messages about community, acceptance, and love with heart-stopping unimaginable feats. Featured will be world champions Sports Acro, Team USA martial artists, National champions, contortionist bent in half in 19” glass box, LED optical illusion aerial apparatus, twins in unexplained aerial acts, a girl spinning with her back on her head and held up only by her mouth, a BLINDFOLDED foot archer, voice-overs by “The Lake” star Declan Whaley.

The cirque-musical is presented by Magic Town, an events company formed by Misha Varum (co-founder of Rapture Music Festival), Sergey Petrushin (founder of world-renowned Zeppelin) and Den Tolmor (Oscar-nominated producer). With a goal to usher in a new era of family entertainment in South Florida, the company offers a dynamic fusion of high-caliber shows and a carnival atmosphere that promises to delight audiences of all ages. Attendees can expect to meander through a vibrant venue, engage with captivating entertainers, participate in fun games with the chance to win enticing prizes, capture cherished moments in a creatively decorated photo booth, savor the delicious offerings of a classic carnival, and, most importantly, prepare to be enthralled by Le Petite Cirque’s astonishing Halloween production, “The Dummy’s Attic.”

Le PeTiT CiRqUe is a humanitarian-based company, having helped raise $6.3 million in 10 years to aid others

CREDITS: Written & directed by Nathalie Yves Gaulthier (The Nobel Peace Prize Concert headlining director, CBS judge “The World’s Best” w/James Corden, “Saving Flora” choreographer w/Jena Ortega)

Music/Lyrics by Heather Holley (Aguilera) and Thomas Lars Bergstig composer Cirque du Soleil.

Choreography by Kevin Holland with Brandon Hansen and Natalka Voitovych (a choreographer from Ukraine, here in the USA under U4U war program)

Contributions by Shannon Beach Loureiro (Beyonce, Pink, Britney) and Bianca Sapetto (Teatro Zinzanni director/choreograoher, Cirque du Soleil, 5 X Gold Medalist Team USA rhythmic gymnastics team) Multi award-winning French make-up artist, Nelly Recchia, has designed the make-up for one of the lead artists, renowned for music videos, editorials, commercials and fine art photography with Katy Perry, Dita Von Teese, Kelis, Static X, Marilyn Manson, Britney Spears, Vogue, Wired magazine.

Media requests: INFO@LPCLA.com (310) 962-0737

About Le PeTiT CiRqUe Entertainment Global

Le PeTiT CiRqUe® is the Nobel Peace Prize Concert headliners and headliners to national Performing Arts centers across the USA.

The humanitarian gifted youth company of child prodigies, World champions, Team USA, stars of Little big Shots, AGT, The Voice etc bring you top tier family entertainment with feel-good messages and astonishing visuals.