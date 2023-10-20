Hong Kong – SCST visits Thailand to foster exchanges in culture and tourism (with photos)

SCST visits Thailand to foster exchanges in culture and tourism (with photos) *****************************************************************************



​The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mr Kevin Yeung, commenced his visit to Thailand this afternoon (October 20). He met with the Minister of Culture of Thailand, Mr Sermsak Pongpanit, in Bangkok to explore collaboration opportunities and enhance mutual links. Mr Yeung also met with the Deputy Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mr Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, to share their experiences in promoting tourism and explore opportunities in strengthening exchanges and co-operation.



Mr Yeung said, “At the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, President Xi Jinping announced eight major steps China will take to support high-quality Belt and Road co-operation, one of which is to strengthen the institutional building for international Belt and Road co-operation, including building multilateral co-operation platforms covering culture and other fields. Hong Kong has a Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation with Thailand, creating a favourable environment to strengthen collaboration between the two sides under the Belt and Road Initiative framework. In fully utilising the co-operation platform, the three-week Hong Kong Week 2023@Bangkok organised by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department this time will bring to local audiences programmes of performing arts, exhibitions and film screenings, showcasing the diversity of Hong Kong’s arts and culture, as well as telling the good stories of China and Hong Kong.”



Mr Yeung also pointed out that the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region attaches great importance to facilitating cultural exchanges and co-operation across Asia. The Asia Cultural Co-operation Forum 2022 held in Hong Kong in December last year provided an important platform for the participating cultural ministers and senior officials to share their views and experience on policies and measures promoting arts and culture development. Representatives from the Ministry of Culture of Thailand also participated in the Forum. The National 14th Five-Year Plan has expressed clear support for Hong Kong to develop into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. One of the key areas of work is to facilitate culture exchanges and co-operation within Asia and internationally.



Mr Yeung will continue his visit to Bangkok, Thailand, tomorrow.