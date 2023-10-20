Absolut and Sunburn Bring Back The Best Of Nightlife Experiences To India

As part of its three-year association with Sunburn, the world’s #10 music festival and Asia’s premiere EDM festival, Absolut Glassware is once again ready to curate exhilarating experiences for the youth of the country. As the Co- Presenting Partner, Absolut Glassware will add to the spirit of the world-famous music festival, happening in Goa from December 28 to 31 this year along with 24 shows in 10+ cities featuring 6 global artists and the world’s best DJs. The brand aims to own the future of nightlife in India and a big part of this are the Sunburn Arenas that kicked off in Bangalore earlier this month.

With an aim to foster a more inclusive and unbiased environment, this edition of Sunburn, in association with Absolut, will feature a diverse lineup of DJs including women and people of colour. At its core, this initiative aims to bring people from diverse backgrounds closer together and create a sense of unity through the universal language of music.

This year, Absolut is committed to showcasing top-notch visual designs and making use of new-age technology to create engaging experiences for music enthusiasts. Besides live performances by musical powerhouses like Alesso, Timmy Trumpet, Charlotte De Witte, Armin van Buuren, Dmitri Vegas and Like Mike among others, the audience can look forward to vibrant, immersive Absolut experiences For patrons at home, four famous influencers will be sharing glimpses from India’s biggest music festival and its shows.

Commenting on the association, Pulkith Modi, Head of Marketing, International Brands at Pernod Ricard India, said, “Sunburn is one of the biggest, most-awaited music festivals of the year and we are thrilled to be back with it. Committed to its vision of creating a more progressive and inclusive, colourless world for the youth, Absolut Glassware has curated some extraordinary experiences with Sunburn this year. We are proud to be at the forefront of cultural conversations, building the future of nightlife and a world of free expression.”