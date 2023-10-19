IAN Group appoints Sarika Saxena as Managing Partner at IAN Alpha Fund

IAN Group has appointed Sarika Saxena as Managing Partner, IAN Alpha Fund, a SEBI registered AIF Cat II, sector agnostic Venture Capital fund. Sarika brings extensive experience with a proven track record in startup and early stage investment

Sarika brings over 25 years of diverse professional experience and having served in key & leadership positions across different organizations. Her investment portfolio has covered a range of sectors, including consumer, technology, fintech, edtech, etc both within the domestic and international markets. Her leadership has been instrumental in facilitating early-stage investments totaling ~USD 100 million and has overseen an AUM of around USD 300 million. Sarika brings critical value to the Fund with experience in scaling companies & M&A.

Raman Roy, Co-Founder IAN, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sarika Saxena as the new Managing Partner of IAN Alpha Fund. Her exceptional insights, extensive industry expertise, and unwavering commitment to early stage investing makes her a perfect addition to the top class team of current Managing Partners. We are confident that Sarika will not only accelerate our diversified investment strategy but also drive growth for the portfolio companies, the Fund invests in”

Sarika Saxena, Managing Partner at IAN Alpha Fund, said, “I am truly honored to be a part of IAN, an esteemed organization that has consistently led the industry as a pioneer for an impressive 16 years. I am excited to join the prestigious IAN leadership team and I look forward to utilizing my domain expertise, extensive global network, and multifaceted experience to drive the IAN Alpha Fund’s success, both in India and on the international stage.”

IAN Alpha Fund

IAN Alpha Fund, a Rs. 1000 crores (US$125mn) SEBI registered AIF Category II VC Fund, is the second Fund in IAN’s series of Funds. It is being built to leverage the portfolios of both IAN Angel Platform and IAN Fund I apart from investing in innovative startups solving real problems for India and the world, with sustainable business models enabling scale by leveraging technology. With the IAN Alpha Fund, IAN continues its legacy of building a portfolio of high-quality companies by founders who not only understand the customer need but have leadership qualities to build a high quality management to build valuable businesses.