Extractor Corporation Celebrates 40 Years of Keeping Swimmers Happy

Extractor Corporation, creator, and manufacturer of the SUITMATE® Swimsuit Water Extractor is proud to announce the celebration of its 40-year anniversary. Extractor Corporation revolutionized the commercial aquatic industry with a swimsuit water extractor that efficiently removes 95% of water from a wet swimsuit in just eight seconds. Since its inception in 1983, Extractor Corporation has been committed to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction. This milestone marks a momentous journey of growth and success.

The idea to create a machine to extract water from a wet swimsuit came to light in 1981 when a retired gentleman, Bill Grant, finished his swim at his local YMCA. Bill was struck by the amount of effort required to remove water from a swimsuit using a crank-style hand wringer.

Determined to find a faster, cleaner, and more efficient method to dry his swimsuit, Grant began designing prototypes for a new machine in his basement. He later met H. Jon Hoffman, who then founded Extractor Corporation in 1983 – with the sole purpose of engineering, manufacturing, and distributing the now famous SUITMATE Swimsuit Water Extractor.

Over the years, the family-owned business has grown from a modest startup to a prominent player in the aquatic amenities sector. Today the SUITMATE unit serves a diverse range of aquatic facilities, from high-end spas and hotels to fitness clubs and public pools. Through unwavering dedication and a relentless pursuit of excellence, SUITMATE is now installed in more than 75 countries worldwide.

In 2019, founder Jon Hoffman stepped down from day-to-day operations and passed the leadership role to his daughter Lindsay Hoffman. Today, as President and second-generation owner, Lindsay continues to carry on the SUITMATE legacy.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated employees, and supportive partners who have been integral to our success throughout this remarkable journey,” said Lindsay Hoffman, President. “This anniversary signifies not only the years of hard work and dedication but also the potential that lies ahead as we continue to improve the aquatic amenities landscape.”

In 2021 Extractor Corporation launched its SUITMATE® Select program. The program gives customers the ability to customize the exterior of their SUITMATE unit. The program was very well received – clients from ivy-league universities, fitness facilities to world-class hotels took advantage of the SUITMATE Select program to customize their SUITMATE units.

Looking ahead, Extractor Corporation intends to further enhance its offerings, explore new market opportunities, and continue delivering exceptional quality and value to its customers.

About Extractor Corporation:

Built upon the pillars of quality, integrity and customer service, Extractor Corporation, creator of the SUITMATE® Swimsuit Water Extractor, has spent more than four decades revolutionizing the commercial aquatic industry. Extractor Corporation was first-to-market in 1983 with a product that addressed the inconvenience of a wet swimsuit, a problem that did not have an efficient solution. Now a top aquatic amenity, the SUITMATE removes 95% of water from a wet swimsuit in just eight seconds. SUITMATE units can be found in aquatic facilities, fitness centers, hotels, spas, universities, water parks, and swim schools in more than 75 countries worldwide.