Hawaii’s Heart Core Hotels Brings Its Plant-Based Eco-Luxury to Coachella Valley

Introducing The Yucca: Southern California’s first vegan hotel, a jewel in Joshua Tree/Greater Palm Springs by Heart Core Hotels collection

Heart Core Hotels proudly announces the highly-anticipated opening of The Yucca, a visionary and unique addition to the Greater Palm Springs hospitality landscape. Nestled amidst the captivating beauty of Coachella Valley, The Yucca stands tall as Southern California’s first-ever vegan hotel, redefining luxury and sustainability in the heart of the Colorado Desert.

The Yucca represents a groundbreaking endeavor that brings together the finest elements of luxury eco-consciousness and vegan lifestyle. With a commitment to elevating the Guest experience, this premium hotel is tailored to harmonize with the surrounding environment, providing an oasis of serenity for travelers seeking a truly mindful escape that also offers an immersion into the community of the quaint spa town of Desert Hot Springs.

As the second property of Heart Core Hotels Collection, following in the footsteps of Volcano Eco Retreat – Hawaii’s first plant based hotel, The Yucca sets a new standard for sustainable hospitality in the region. The boutique 7 room hotel embraces renewable energy sources, water conservation practices, single use plastic elimination, food waste reduction and other eco-friendly endeavors, in order to minimize its ecological footprint and preserve the unique desert ecosystem of Joshua Tree and Greater Palm Springs.

Sustainability and plant based dining lie at the core of The Yucca’s ethos, catering to the needs and desires of health-conscious and environmentally-aware guests. From the moment Guests step foot inside the hotel, they will be delighted by an array of cruelty free amenities, designed to nurture their wellbeing.

Featuring a daily 100% plant-based cooked-to-order gourmet breakfast included in the room rate, The Yucca offers a delectable fusion of ever changing seasonal flavors, prepared with locally-sourced organic produce. Whether it’s crispy garbanzo avocado toast, tofu scramble breakfast tacos or overnight oats with Coachella Valley dates, Guests can indulge in a diverse selection of vegan friendly culinary delights that showcase the finest in local gastronomy.

“The Yucca is more than just a hotel; it’s a profound expression of our commitment to minimum footprint travel and sustainable hospitality. We are thrilled to offer a sanctuary where discerning Guests can unwind, connect with nature, and experience the joys of plant-based living without compromising on luxury,” said Tony and Gaby Aziz, Co-Founders of Heart Core Hotels Collection.

Each simply yet thoughtfully designed room at The Yucca exudes desert tranquility and minimalist elegance, with an aesthetic that seamlessly blends desert-inspired décor and Palm Springs mid century modern comfort. Guests can immerse themselves in stunning vistas of San Jacinto mountains, or indulge in an on site healing mineral water pool and spa.

In addition to providing an exceptional Guest experience, The Yucca takes pride in giving back to the local community through their sister non profit Heart Core Fund. The hotel collaborates with a high school in Desert Hot Spring by organizing travel scholarships for local kids who never traveled before, thus fostering a sense of interconnectedness, tolerance and kindness through the life changing gift of travel.

The Yucca by Heart Core Hotels is now open and inviting Guests to experience the splendor of Joshua Tree and Palm Springs while aligning with their values of conscious living and mindful travel. For bookings and more information, visit heartcorehotels.com.