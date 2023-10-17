Raffles Udaipur: A Jewel on Udai Sagar Lake Beckons as the Ultimate Festive Season Sanctuary

Nestled on a private island in the heart of Udai Sagar Lake, Raffles Udaipur proudly announces itself as the quintessential staycation destination for the upcoming festive season with its new ‘Celebration of the Festival of Lights’ package.

As a symbol of Raffles Udaipur’s commitment to creating unforgettable memories, this mystical oasis welcomes you with a shower of fragrant rose petals upon arrival. This gesture marks the commencement of your enchanting journey, promising a stay filled with festive celebrations, luxury, and unmatched hospitality.

The personalized butler service ensures that your every need is not only met but anticipated with care and precision. The suites redefine luxury, offering an opulent and immersive experience that complements the breathtaking beauty of the lakeside sanctuary. At Raffles Udaipur, the culinary journey is nothing short of extraordinary. The world-class restaurants and bars are orchestrated by masterful chefs, offering an array of authentic Rajasthani flavors and international delights.

Emotional wellbeing is paramount at Raffles Udaipur, where the Raffles Spa awaits as your sanctuary of tranquillity for you to immerse yourself in holistic wellness treatments and rejuvenate your mind, body, and spirit. Raffles Udaipur caters to families and children with a carefully curated selection of activities. From boat rides on the pristine lake to exploring lush gardens and embarking on culturally enriching tours, the offerings cater to adventure seekers and those seeking leisurely pursuits alike. Children will delight in the dedicated play area and engaging activities designed to keep them enthralled throughout their stay.

Embark on this joyous journey with the newly launched festive package, the “Celebration of the Festival of Lights,” crafted to enhance your Diwali experience. This exclusive offer includes –

Gracious accommodation for two

Daily buffet breakfast at The Dining Room

In-room platter of traditional Indian sweets upon arrival

A sophisticated afternoon Hi-Tea at The Writers Bar

A mixology or cooking session with the chef during the stay

A complimentary diya-making activity

An enchanting experience of lighting diyas and crafting a floral rangoli on the eve of Diwali

Booking Dates – 5th October 2023 to 15th November 2023, for a minimum 2-night stay. This festive season, elevate your staycation experience by choosing Raffles Udaipur as your destination. Whether you seek a romantic retreat, a family bonding adventure, or simply a respite from the ordinary, Raffles Udaipur has meticulously tailored experiences to cater to your desires.