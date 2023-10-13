Hong Kong – List of environmental impact assessments in third quarter of 2023 released

List of environmental impact assessments in third quarter of 2023 released
The Environmental Protection Department today (October 13) released a list of completed and newly commenced statutory environmental impact assessments (EIAs) and non-statutory environmental studies for major development projects between July 1 and September 30, 2023.
Updated information related to the Environmental Impact Assessment Ordinance is available on its website at www.epd.gov.hk/eia.
Completed statutory EIAs and non-statutory environmental studies for projects in the third quarter of 2023 include:
A. Statutory EIAs:
1. Drainage Improvement Works in Mui Wo
(Drainage Services Department)
B. Non-statutory environmental studies for projects:
Nil
Newly commenced statutory EIAs and non-statutory environmental studies for projects include:
A. Statutory EIAs:
1. Ma Liu Shui Reclamation
(Civil Engineering and Development Department)
2. Provision of Crematorium at Wo Hop Shek Cemetery
(Food and Environmental Hygiene Department)
B. Non-statutory environmental studies for projects:
Nil