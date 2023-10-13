Hong Kong – List of environmental impact assessments in third quarter of 2023 released

List of environmental impact assessments in third quarter of 2023 released **************************************************************************



The Environmental Protection Department today (October 13) released a list of completed and newly commenced statutory environmental impact assessments (EIAs) and non-statutory environmental studies for major development projects between July 1 and September 30, 2023.

​Updated information related to the Environmental Impact Assessment Ordinance is available on its website at www.epd.gov.hk/eia.

Completed statutory EIAs and non-statutory environmental studies for projects in the third quarter of 2023 include:

———————————————————————————————————————————————-

A. Statutory EIAs:

1. Drainage Improvement Works in Mui Wo

(Drainage Services Department)

B. Non-statutory environmental studies for projects:

Nil

Newly commenced statutory EIAs and non-statutory environmental studies for projects include:

——————————————————————————————————————————-

A. Statutory EIAs:

1. Ma Liu Shui Reclamation

(Civil Engineering and Development Department)



2. Provision of Crematorium at Wo Hop Shek Cemetery

(Food and Environmental Hygiene Department)

B. Non-statutory environmental studies for projects:

Nil