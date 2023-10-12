Astral Foundation Celebrates International Day of the Girl Child with an Inspirational Short Film Featuring Padma Shri Awardee Shyam Sunder Paliwal

Astral Limited, through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm Astral Foundation, is delighted to announce the release of an inspiring short film in commemoration of International Day of the Girl Child. This heart-warming film draws inspiration from the remarkable contributions of Padma Shri Awardee Shyam Sunder Paliwal in Piplantri, Rajasthan. His work focuses on the protection of the girl child and the conservation of water and trees in the village.

Through the launch of the short film, Astral Foundation celebrates and extends its support toward this exceptional initiative. To contribute to the initiative this year, Astral Foundation has installed a 13-kilometer-long pipeline to supply water to the plantation sites. Additionally, Astral Foundation has proudly planted 5,000 trees to mark the birth of 42 precious daughters in the village of Piplantri on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Kairav Engineer, Director, Astral Limited, said, “We’re honored to join Padma Shri Shyam Sunder Paliwal in celebrating this inspiring initiative, showcasing the power of collective action for positive change. We have supported the initiative this year by installing a 13 km pipeline and planting 5,000 trees. Join us in commemorating International Day of the Girl Child with this campaign.”

Mrs. Jagruti Engineer, Director, Astral Limited said, “We are deeply privileged to stand alongside Padma Shri Shyam Sunder Paliwal in support of this initiative to create a better society and a healthier planet. We are deeply committed to championing forward-thinking projects that help in building a sustainable future.”

Shyam Sunder Paliwal’s inspiring mission was initiated in 2006 to honor the memory of his beloved daughter by planting 111 saplings for each newborn girl in the village of Piplantri. As part of this initiative, parents of the village open a bank account in the girl’s name and pledge not to marry her off before 18 or engage in female foeticide. This unique campaign has not only brought prosperity to the village of Piplantri but has also been instrumental in addressing Rajasthan’s persistent drought and water scarcity issues.