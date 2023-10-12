Anheuser-Busch Delivering More Than 150,000 Cans of Emergency Drinking Water to Support Saltwater Intrusion Relief Efforts in Louisiana

WEBWIRE – Wednesday, October 11, 2023

At the request of the American Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch delivered three truckloads more than 150,000 cans of emergency drinking water to support Louisiana residents after saltwater threatened supplies of safe drinking water in New Orleans and southeast Louisiana.

The donation of emergency drinking water was delivered to Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner, Southern Eagle Sales and Service in Metairie, LA, who worked alongside the American Red Cross to distribute the water to residents in need.

The American Red Cross is deeply grateful to Anheuser-Busch and Southern Eagle Sales and Service for their generous donation and delivery of drinking water, said Lauren Ulrich, Executive Director of Operations Management and Logistics for the American Red Cross. We appreciate Anheuser-Buschs ongoing support of our mission and are fortunate to count them as a partner.

The water was sourced from the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Cartersville, Georgia, which alongside the Fort Collins, Colorado brewery periodically pauses beer production throughout the year to can emergency drinking water and help communities in times of disaster in partnership with the American Red Cross.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing support for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross, dating back to 1906. Since the inception of the emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have provided more than 90 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

In 2022, Anheuser-Busch donated more than 3 million cans of emergency drinking water to communities and volunteer fire departments across 49 states in support of ongoing relief efforts.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet lifes moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of Americas most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nations blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.