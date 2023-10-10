Revolutionary Woodworking Package Provides Over 16,000 Detailed Plans for Aspiring Woodworkers

Each of the 16,000+ plans in Ted’s Woodworking includes step-by-step instructions, schematics, cut lists, and diagrams from multiple angles.

The plans cover projects of all skill levels, from birdhouses and shelves to gazebos and intricate furniture.

According to Ted McGrath, most woodworking plans sold online and in magazines today are low quality and lacking in detail. They often leave out important information and make assumptions about the reader’s skill level and tools. Ted’s Woodworking solves this problem by providing plans that are optimized for all woodworkers.

The plans eliminate guesswork and provide crystal clear instructions suitable for every experience level.

Ted’s Woodworking Includes:

– Step-by-Step Instructions: Each set of plans contains A-Z instructions to walk users through every project simply and efficiently. It’s like having an expert woodworker guiding you each step of the way.

– Materials & Cut Lists: To prevent waste, each plan contains an exact cut list and materials list. Users will buy only what they need for the project.

– Detailed Schematics: The plans include sharp, vivid schematics to illustrate every angle and detail, eliminating guesswork.

– Multiple Views: Users can see the project from every angle before building to ensure proper execution.

– Suitable for All Levels: Plans range from beginner to advanced; no fancy tools required.

– Monthly Plan Updates: Buyers get new plans monthly for life at no extra cost, adding to the 16,000+ plans.

– Custom Plan Requests: Users can also request a custom plan drafted by Ted’s team for a specific project idea.

– Guides & Videos: The package includes access to an archive of 200+ instructional woodworking guides and videos.

Ted’s Woodworking aims to make woodworking accessible and enjoyable for builders of all skill levels. The plans eliminate frustration, unnecessary costs, and project failures by providing all the necessary details upfront. Users can build with confidence knowing each cut and joint is meticulously planned out.

According to Bradly Lerwill of Durham, UK, “The plans are super easy to understand, unlike others I’ve found online. I can’t wait to build some of these pieces!”

Willie Stark, editor at Woodworking Magazine, says “This is the best collection of woodworking plans I’ve seen. The level of detail sets a new standard.”

The complete Ted’s Woodworking package regularly costs $297. However, for a limited time only, Ted’s Woodworking is available for only $67 as part of a new launch promotion. To celebrate the launch, buyers will also receive over $190 in bonus gifts including a 3D plan viewer, woodworking videos, guides and more.

Those interested should act fast, as the discounted price will increase after launch.

Ted McGrath stands firmly behind his product, offering a 60-day money back guarantee. There are no monthly fees or recurring charges – just a one time payment.

Learn more and purchase Ted’s Woodworking at https://bit.ly/3KStIo5

###