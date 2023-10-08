Rockwell Time Provides Ultimate Buying Experience to Customers at 2023 FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention™

Utah-based large-face watch design and manufacturing company brings their one-of-a-kind timepiece collection to customers attending 2023 FanX® at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City.

Worn by sports icons, extreme sports enthusiasts, and fashion trendsetters, Rockwell Time’s bold large-face watches represent a lifestyle. Their innovative timepieces offer a unique combination of durability, style, and luxury. The exclusive watch and sunglass vendor at the 2023 FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention™ and a sponsor, Rockwell Time, seized the opportunity to demonstrate their dedication to customer service and showcase their commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

Rockwell Time was founded in Woods Cross, UT, to provide customers with more than a watch. Driven by their slogan to “Live Unrivaled,” Rockwell Time offers individuals buying a Rockwell watch an experience. Over the past 16 years, these durable large face watches have become a staple among those who want a watch that will withstand the rigors of their active lifestyle, as well as many pop culture icons seeking new ways to express themselves.

An annual event, FanX Salt Lake Comic Conventions has the highest attendance rate of any convention in the state. Celebrities and fans worldwide travel to Utah to attend the convention and celebrate pop culture. Past attendees have included Sir Patrick Stewart, Stan Lee, Elijah Wood, Buzz Aldrin, Chris Evans, and many more. Event organizer Dan Farr Productions delivers stunning experiences and exposure to top celebrities, shows, and brands each year.

“We were thrilled to be back at FanX this year and be the exclusive watch vendor,” stated Rich Eggett, Founder of Rockwell Time. “The convention provided a thrilling backdrop for our products. As customers mingled with celebrities getting autographs and photos, they discovered elite watches many of their idols have in their personal collections.”

Made of only top quality components, including leather, ceramic, and stainless steel, Rockwell watches are designed to hold up in the harshest conditions. Each Rockwell product comes with an industry-leading two-year warranty against manufacturing defects. Additionally, the company offers customers a discount to replace any watch that is broken or destroyed, regardless of the cause of the damage.

“When customers buy a Rockwell product, they are making an investment,” remarked Eggett. “We help them protect that investment first by providing a high-quality product that won’t fail and second by ensuring when repairs and replacements are necessary, the process is easy and inexpensive.”

To learn more about how Rockwell Time builds watches differently or order a Rockwell watch, call 801-298-3016 or visit www.RockwellTime.com.

About Rockwell Time

Rockwell Time is a renowned action sports brand specializing in the design and production of unique, chic, high-quality watches. Available both offline and online at their official store, their products reflect the brand’s unique blend of style, spirit, and adventure.