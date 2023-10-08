FlipHTML5 Enables Users to Create Ebooks Online With Powerful Features

As a one-stop digital publishing platform, FlipHTML5 not only allows users to create ebooks online, but also lets them easily enrich, distribute, and sell ebooks.

Many people may think it troublesome to create ebooks online, as it requires significant time and effort to conceive a captivating story and design an appealing layout. Thanks to FlipHTML5, creating an ebook online is no longer a difficult thing for everyone, even for those who don’t have any design knowledge.

FlipHTML5 makes creating ebooks a breeze with powerful features, including selecting suitable themes and layouts, adding multimedia elements like audio to provide an audiobook experience, and inserting contact information to receive readers’ feedback directly. All users need to do is focus on conceiving breathtaking plots and building rich characters, and FlipHTML5 will take all the technical jobs to make everything go smoothly.

There are two ways for users to create ebooks online with FlipHTML5. Users can directly drag and drop their prepared files to the platform and wait for their conversion to flipping ebooks. Then they can beautify ebooks by choosing decorative layouts and background effects to make them visually appealing. FlipHTML5 has considered the need for those who haven’t gotten their content ready. The second way is designed for those users. They can pick a suitable template from FlipHTML5’s template library and customize it as needed.

After creating ebooks online, users may face a new challenge which is to distribute their ebooks and reach out to global readers. With FlipHTML5’s one-stop solutions, users don’t need to seek other platforms for solutions to distribute their content. Each ebook created on FlipHTML5 will be assigned a unique URL, QR code, and embed code. With them, users can easily share their ebooks with global readers.

Besides simplifying the process of creating ebooks online, FlipHTML5 considers the need to protect user’s copyright. It allows users to specify their readers by setting passwords. Only the reader who has the passwords can read the ebook content. “FlipHTML5 is not just a tool for creating ebooks online, it also enables users to sell their content with ease. By connecting with a Stripe account, users can directly receive payment from readers for extra income,” according to Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.

For more information about how to create ebooks online, please visit FlipHTML5.

About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.