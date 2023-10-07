Ran Toler Retells Family Stories Through a Teddy Bear’s Eyes in Touching Book Exhibited at Printers Row Lit Fest 2023

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Friday, October 6, 2023

Learn about one familys life through two generations, all through the eyes of its resident teddy bear.

One of the biggest draws of Chicagos Printers Row Lit Fest is its celebration of the past. Whether its the history of the location itself as a publishing hub or just the many books on history being exhibited, along with countless memoirs and biographies.

Incidentally, remembering the past is the main topic of first-time author Ran Toler and his book The Good Old Days of Delbert C. Bear, Esq. Toler managed to secure an exhibit for his book with the support of ReadersMagnet, a book marketing and self-publishing company.

At first glance, the book appears to be a childrens story, with the narration being told by the titular stuffed bear after he was just recently dug up from a dusty, old chest.

Delbert, however, is a bear that simply observes and never moves. And soon enough, readers will realize that the stories he tells are all memories of older times when he was the beloved toy of little girls who have now long grown up.

For instance, there is Abigail, who is probably his very first owner. His stories of her include a number of outdoor adventures, including a camping getaway, a trip to the amusement park, and many more cherished moments besides.

Overall, Toler doesnt waste time revealing that much of the stories that Delbert shares are all based on real life accounts of people further up their family tree. This includes even their own timely discovery of a stuffed bear, which finally gave Toler the idea of what he wanted to write for his first book.

After Printers Row Lit Fest, Ran Toler hopes hell have more books to exhibit and more stories to publish in the future. For now, curious readers can get their own copy of The Good Old Days of Delbert C. Bear, Esq at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and ReadersMagnet Bookstore.

The Good Old Days of Delbert C. Bear, Esq

Author | Ran Toler

Published date | August 23, 2023

Publisher | ReadersMagnet LLC

Genre |Childrens Book

Author Bio

Ran Toler has been a professional technical writer for over 30 years. The idea for writing this book came from his wifes urging. They discussed various themes, but the concept of a teddy bear came to him when he saw his wifes childhood teddy bear in her cedar chest. He decided to make the bear come to life when the character Abigail sees it on a shelf in a toy store.